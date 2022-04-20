"We all look like a bunch of bozos" - Kevin Harvick disappointed with track preparations at Bristol Motor Speedway

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Kevin Harvick was upset following an early exit from the NASCAR Cup Series dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway. He railed against track prep work, claiming it caused him early problems.

The veteran suffered one of the worst performances in the Food City Dirt Race of his career. He was forced to exit the track after 100 laps due to a poor start to the race.

Bob Pockrass updated on Twitter how Harvick was frustrated after his race ended early.

A frustrated Kevin Harvick after his race ended early.

Kevin Harvick complained that NASCAR had done a poor job of preparing the track, citing that the race had to be stopped on lap 13 to remove mud flaps from the car's grill. He also added that he had no idea who ran him over during the incident. In his statement, he highlighted that:

“The first thing I can tell you is we did a terrible job prepping the track. It was full of mud and there was nobody here to pack the track, so we all look like a bunch of bozos coming in to pit because we don’t know how to prep the track. And then we don’t get the lucky dog for whatever reason with two cars on pit road, and then we got run over. I don’t know who ran us over at the end.”

Kevin Harvick was engaged in a multi-car wreck on the backstretch, which included Alex Bowman of Hendrick Motorsports, Corey LaJoie of Spire Motorsports, and NASCAR Cup series driver Noah Gragson.

Kevin Harvick's No. 4 Ford Mustang suffered damage to the right front suspension, rendering it unsafe to drive. Harvick's team updated on Twitter how he was done for the night after he was caught up in a wreck.

After being involved in an incident that damaged the car, @KevinHarvick is done for the night.

Kevin Harvick claimed that he had a great vehicle, but that the track wasn't well prepared. He explained that while Bristol was a terrific track, it may not be to everyone's taste, and that the event being held there presently was crazy.

Kevin Harvick has struggled since the start of the NASCAR Cup Series 2022 season

Harvick has had plenty of reasons to be frustrated so far in the season. He has only three top-10 results in nine races, including a runner-up finish in Richmond. However, he's had a pair of 30th or lower performances, including his worst so far at Bristol, where he finished 34th.

In 2021 he scored six top-10 finishes after the same number of races. Last season, he finished 30th or worse twice, including at COTA.

Harvick is on a 52-race winless drought after winning nine times in 2020. When you consider that the last time he went winless in a season was in 2009, it's an even tougher pill to swallow.

Edited by Adam Dickson