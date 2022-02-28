"We coach a lot of the same things" - Kevin Harvick on Kyle Busch's comments about coaching his son

NASCAR drivers Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick have already started coaching their sons to take the racing path. In and a tweet on Saturday 26th February, Kyle Busch posted on his Twitter account how it was a special day.

He is seen in the picture escorting his son.

In a recent media conference, Kevin Harvick talked more about his son’s progression. Harvick was also asked about his views on Kyle Busch's coaching and he had a very pleasing comment stating:

“Yeah, you know, we coach a lot of the same things. I think being repetitive with the things that you tell him and really implementing those basics of how to drive are important.”

Kyle Busch has been coaching his seven-year-old son Brexton Busch with the aim of creating a future NASCAR champion. Brexton has competed in go-kart races and has won four so far.

A tweet by JD Pierce stated how awesome of a dad Busch is, concluding that may be the most misunderstood and competitive racer in NASCAR history.

JD Pierce @TheRealScore4 @KyleBusch @NASCAR @brextonbusch Seeing how awesome Kyle is as a Dad and in everyday life (through social media) has drawn me to the conclusion that KB is probably one of the most misunderstood and competitive racers in #NASCAR history. #LetsGoRowdy

Kyle Busch hails from a family of racers as his father, Tom Busch, is a retired NASCAR driver who left a reputable legacy.

Tom not only left a good record behind, but he managed to inspire and mold two of his sons, Kyle and Kurt Busch, who are currently conquering the world of racing.

From the looks of things, Kyle took something inherited from his father and is helping foster it in his own son. He recently retired from the Xfinity Series in order to spend more time coaching his son and helping other kids perfect their racing skills.

Kyle Busch NASCAR career performance

Speaking of Kyle Busch's NASCAR career performance, the only word that can describe his career is, incredible.

He has been participating in NASCAR races for almost 20 years, joining the competition in 2003. Kyle will go down in history as one of the youngest drivers to clinch a pole at the age of 19, at the California Speedway in 2005.

As of the 2022 season, he will not be participating in Xfinity races after his retirement following a career achievement of 102 wins. However, we will be seeing him on the track for the Cup series races and World Camping Truck series.

Currently, he is the active driver with the most wins at 59 Cups. He also holds a record of 102 wins in the Xfinity Series and 61 wins for the Truck series.

Busch kicked off the 2022 Cup series season with a good start, placing in the top-ten of the recently concluded Daytona 500, which was the first race of the season.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver will be starting in pole 3 at the Auto Club Speedway for the Wise Power 400 on Sunday 27th February.

