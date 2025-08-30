"Kevin Harvick meant so much to RCR": When Richard Childress honored his driver by taking the No. 29 to the track

Kevin Harvick is often reckoned as one of the fiercest drivers to ever grace the NASCAR field, and in his final year of full-time racing, Richard Childress gave a tribute to his former driver by running the 49-year-old's first race-winning car. Childress shared that the former Cup Series champion meant a lot to RCR and drove the No. 29 car around the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The Bakersfield-born driver got his first shot at racing in the premier stock car series in the United States with Richard Childress Racing. He took over the car after Dale Earnhardt's death at the 2001 Daytona 500 and got down to work on improving his performance.

Moreover, in his third career start, Harvick won his first race at the Atlanta Motor Speedway with a photo finish. Though this victory was one of 60 wins he took in his Cup Series career, that's where it all started.

Despite Kevin Harvick leaving RCR after the conclusion of the 2013 season, Childress wanted to honor his former driver ahead of his last race start at the historic track for him. The 79-year-old took the car out from the RCR museum and paced the field with it while driving alongside the 2014 Cup Series champion.

Reflecting on Harvick's career and what he meant to RCR, Childress said, via EchoPark Speedway:

"Kevin Harvick meant so much to RCR over the years and we want to congratulate him on a successful career in NASCAR. The No. 29 Chevrolet has a home at the RCR Museum in Welcome, North Carolina, but we know that this Chevy has history at Atlanta Motor Speedway and we’re looking forward to bringing it out to the track so that fans can see this historic car take one more lap around the track."

Harvick started the race in sixth place, but his final start was met with a disappointing finish as he crossed the finish line in 30th.

When Kevin Harvick shared how Richard Childress' happiness radiated to him before the No. 29 car's honorary run

Kevin Harvick ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying for the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2023 - Source: Imagn

With Kevin Harvick's NASCAR career coming to an end in 2023, an honorary sendoff by Richard Childress was an appropriate gesture. While the race didn't end the way he would have hoped for, his ex-boss' excitement was contagious to the 49-year-old.

Harvick shared how seeing Childress made him happy ahead of his final start at Atlanta, via NASCAR's official website:

"I know how excited Richard is. I’m excited as well, but Richard’s been super excited to drive it, so that makes me happy, too."

"I’ve been prepared for all of this as I’ve gone into this, so seeing the 29 car... lead the field to the green with Richard driving it and seeing the Hunt Brothers sign there in the middle of 1 and 2, it kind of adds a little bit to it."

On the other hand, since his retirement in 2023, the former Cup Series champion became a commentator, as he voices the NASCAR races on FOX Sports.

