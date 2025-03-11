Kevin Harvick names Toyota driver as favorite to win the 2025 NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas

As the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Kevin Harvick has shared his insights and predicted the winner for the upcoming Pennzoil 400, which is set to take place this weekend. He’s going with a Toyota driver to win Sunday’s (March 16) Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Ad

On the latest episode of the “Happy Hour” podcast, NASCAR legend Kevin Harvick and his co-hosts, Kaitlyn Vincie and Mamba Smith, choose the driver they believe would have the strongest chance to win the Las Vegas Spring race on Sunday.

Kevin Harvick picked Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell again to win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Bell is in red-hot form this season as he is coming off three consecutive wins and is the favorite to win a fourth, according to the 2014 NASCAR Cup champion.

Ad

Trending

Giving his winner prediction for the 2025 Pennzoil 400 winner, Harvick said [1:03:12]:

“I'm riding my horse. There you go. I'm going to ride him right through Vegas, too.”

Ad

Kevin Harvick’s co-host, Kaitlyn Vincie, named Hendrick Motorsports star driver Kyle Larson to win his first win of the season. Larson is the defending winner of the event.

“I'm going Larson. the first one of the year, by the way. Kyle Larson's won two of the last three races there. I'm picking Larson,” Vincie said.

Meanwhile, co-host Mamba Smith picked Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney to win his first race of the season this weekend.

Ad

“I was going to pick Bell, because I really thought that Kevin was going to be like… But, no. It's the purpose because I want to beat you, and I'm going with Ryan Blaney. Because, listen. It's early on in the season. Typically, I wouldn't pick R.B. and Penske until, like, Coke 600, but it's Vegas, and that Vegas de Ocean,” Smith said.

Ad

How has Kevin Harvick’s top pick performed at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

Christopher Bell has had a good track record at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway with three top-fives, including two runner-up finishes, and six top-10 finishes with an average finish of 14.3 in 10 races.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bell started the 2025 season with his dominating performance with three wins in four races. He is second in the points table with 152 points and a favorite in the odds table to win the fourth straight race of the season.

It will be interesting to see how Kevin Harvick and his co-hosts pick fare at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Watch the Pennzoil 400 on FS1 at 3:30 pm ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback