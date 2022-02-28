"Sooner than expected" - Kevin Harvick talks about his son Keelan's racing career

Like father, like son, Kevin Harvick’s son Keelan has been mastering his father’s moves on the track. It seems the young lad has decided to follow in his father’s footsteps.

The 9-year-old Keelan made his karting debut in 2021, and has already secured his first national race in the upper class.

Harvick was so excited about his son's career, he took to Twitter to share the good news with fans about the the arrival of the package.

Kevin Harvick



Keelan's first diecast has arrived!!

Fans were excited about the debut of the young driver. One fan replied to the tweet, mentioning that he couldn't wait to hear the aspiring driver's name announced in the future.

One day we'll hear his name and see him walk out on driver introductions

While speaking to the media about his son’s progression in the world of racing, the proud father had much to say about his son, stating:

“His progression has been fine. He won his first national event in the upper class a couple of weeks ago, so that was sooner than expected.”

Kevin Harvick also had positive things to say regarding his son’s accountability, stating that:

“Holding him accountable is important I think. A lot of drivers don't get held accountable throughout their career and then you get here and get eaten up by the accountability that comes with your job and making those young kids realize, even at his age, that accountability is not only for racing but life in general of your actions and reactions and the things you do have accountability that goes with them.”

The junior racer had the opportunity to take several rides in his dad’s Ford No. 4 during his previous victory celebration.

Being young and ambitious, Keelan has chosen his father’s path. Maybe in the next decade, he will be protecting his father’s legacy at the NASCAR national competition.

Kevin Harvick performance in NASCAR races

The Ford No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing driver joined the NASCAR Cup Series in 2001. Over the past two decades, he has raced in the Cup Series.

Kevin Harvick has maintained an impressively consistent career performance and has remained at the top of NASCAR’s Cup table throughout the years.

Kevin Harvick is a two-time Xfinity Series champion and the 2014 Cup Series champion. In the two decades he has been in the Cup Series, he has claimed 58 career wins and a total of 389 top-ten finishes.

The numbers may rise considering he is still hitting the tracks and there is no sign of him retiring soon.

The 46-year-old had a rough 2022 season opener, placing 30th in the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. In addition, he will be starting at pole 32 in The Wise Power 400 in Fontana, California on Sunday 27th February.

