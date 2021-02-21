Actor Kevin James bringing another entertaining command to NASCAR

Actor Kevin James will serve as the Grand Marshal for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona, and we sure hope it is as entertaining as his other appearances at NASCAR races.

Kevin James has given the command for drivers' to start their engines twice at NASCAR races, and they are two of the most memorable commands in NASCAR history. Take a look:

We can't wait to see what @KevinJames has in store for Sunday's command at the @DAYTONA Road Course. pic.twitter.com/TTRBYhMH3V — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 20, 2021

The colorful history of Kevin James in NASCAR

Kevin James visited Michigan International Speedway in 2010 and Daytona in 2016 with Adam Sandler while promoting movies starring the two comedy actors. He is now the star and executive producer of the sitcom “The Crew,” a new NASCAR-themed show on Netflix.

The command for Sunday's race by Kevin James will be conducted virtually.

Kevin James is widely known as the star of “The King of Queens,” which premiered in 1998 and ran for nine seasons on CBS. With James starring and serving as executive producer, the show garnered him an Emmy nomination in 2006 for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. The sitcom concluded its run in 2007 but continues to air daily in syndication across the country and around the world.

Kevin James also starred in several hit films, including Paul Blart: Mall Cop, Zookeeper, Grownups, and most recently Hubie Halloween.

While promoting Mall Cop in 2009, Kevin James visited Texas Motor Speedway and went out onto the track during the pace laps on a Segway. The appearance led to a hilarious series of events.

The NASCAR Cup Series race on the Daytona Road Course is scheduled to take the green flag at 3 p.m. on Fox.