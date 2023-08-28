Kurt Busch's top 3 NASCAR finishes

On a sun-drenched Saturday at the World Center of Racing, Kurt Busch stood in front of the iconic Daytona International Speedway to make an emotional announcement: At 45 years old, he is officially retiring from full-time NASCAR Cup Series competition.

Busch struggled to hold back tears as he explained the difficult decision to hang up his helmet after suffering a career-altering concussion during a qualifying crash last summer. After 23 stellar years, one championship, and over 750 Cup starts, Busch bids adieu to NASCAR, finishing 25th on the all-time wins list.

Throughout his career, Kurt Busch put in some amazing performances in NASCAR races. Let's take a look at some of his finest finishes at the highest level.

#1 Daytona 500, 2017, Stewart-Haas Racing

59th Annual DAYTONA 500

After nearly two decades of trying, Busch claimed the crown jewel of NASCAR—a Daytona 500 victory—in a battered car back in 2017.

The veteran driver overcame crash after crash and almost took out most of his Stewart-Haas Racing teammates. The 17-year-old wait for the elusive win finally became a reality for the Las Vegas, Nevada native, as Busch was focused amid utter chaos, avoiding major damage to his Ford Fusion to finish first.

The nail-biting victory was equally sweet for team owner Tony Stewart, his first triumph as a team owner. Daytona 2017 was hands-down one of Kurt Busch's most prestigious wins.

#2 Coca-Cola 600, 2014, Team Penske

Busch's masterful Coca-Cola 600 performance at the Charlotte Motor Speedway still remains one of his best finishes.

The veteran driver dominated much of NASCAR's longest race, leading 232 of the first 340 laps aboard the No. 22 Dodge. He appeared headed for an easy win until a late-race fade allowed Jamie McMurray to make things interesting. But Busch, being the perfectionist he is, showed no signs of complacency and finished the race with ease.

The nail-biting victory was the first Coca-Cola 600 triumph for team owner Penske and his third win of the season.

#3 NASCAR All-Star Race, 2010, Team Penske

A frantic finish that turned teammates into enemies allowed Kurt Busch to seize an elusive All-Star Race triumph in 2010. The victory was Busch’s first in NASCAR’s annual non-points event.

The 2004 Cup Series champion stole an improbable win to reach All-Star redemption after years of taking home a cash prize of $1 million. Busch sailed through the collision untouched, leaving Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch with battered race cars racing for the win. Kurt Busch won for the first time in 11 All-Star appearances.

