Kyle Busch answers how to mend differences between teammates in light of the Suarez-Chastain incident at COTA

Kyle Busch gave his advice on how to mend differences between teammates after the incident between Trackhouse Racing drivers Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez. On the final restart at COTA, Ross Chastain bumped into Alex Bowman at turn one, who spun Daniel Suarez. The Mexican driver was visibly angry as he lost out on a top-five finish.

During a press conference at the Richmond Raceway, Kyle Busch was asked how he would "mend fences" between the two drivers. The 37-year-old replied that the team owner bears the responsibility of ensuring a truce is reached between the drivers.

Busch cited a couple of examples from his career as he said:

"I think that has to do more with the team owner. When I had an issue with Jeff Gordon a long time ago, Rick (Hendrick) brought us in, sat us down and we talked."

The 37-year-old continued:

"Myself and Denny once or twice; once for sure in the All-Star race but then after that there were a couple of speedway racing incidents where we had to agree to disagree on our philosophies on speedway racing. But that was where Joe (Gibbs) had to get involved and kind of talk us through our differences. That's kind of where it lies in my opinion."

The #8 Richard Childress Racing driver owns the Truck Series team Kyle Busch Motorsports. Being a team owner, Busch himself has to resolve such situations in his team. He spoke about how he treated both drivers as he said:

"When I've had drivers at KBM that don't get along or whatever, I talk to them individually, then I bring them together and I talk to them together to try and go over that stuff."

Suarez recently revealed that the Trackhouse Racing teammates have moved on from their disagreement as they head into the race at the Richmond Raceway.

Kyle Busch reckons Ross Chastain had no 'malicious intent' in COTA

Kyle Busch has given his verdict on the incident between the Trackhouse Racing teammates at turn one. Busch believes that any other driver would have done the same as Ross Chastain. He said that there was no "malicious intent" from the #1 driver.

Busch said in the press conference:

"Last week looking at the Suarez incident and just the replay incident I saw - I didn't go back and watch - Chastain dove it in like anyone would and ran into the back of a guy who ran into the back of Suarez. It wasn't maliciously intent for the 1 to hit the 99; it just happened that way through chain reaction."

While the incident caused friction between the two drivers, they have reconciled their differences ahead of the Toyota Owners 400.

