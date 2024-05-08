Kyle Busch Car Collection: A peek into the NASCAR veteran's million-dollar garage

Kyle Busch is one of the most popular names in the world of motorsports. Often referred to as "Rowdy," the Las Vegas-born driver officially joined NASCAR in 2003 and has been dominating ever since. He has won the NASCAR Cup Series championship twice, in 2015 and 2019.

From starting his racing career with go-karts to becoming one of the highest-paid drivers in NASCAR history, his rise to the top is nothing short of incredible. Hence, it is not surprising to learn that Busch has his own collection of four-wheelers.

His estate serves as a showcase for some of his most prized possessions, including NASCAR race cars from his key career victories.

On that note, let's peek into Kyle Busch’s million-dollar car collection.

Kyle Busch’s million-dollar garage

#1 His first modified car

The first on the list is the modified car that he drove when Kyle Busch was 15 years old. Busch and his father had bought it and made it into a race-winning machine. He has won one race in this car.

#2 2001 Chevrolet

Kyle Busch’s car collection is impressive, as is his history in NASCAR. And one of the standout machines in his car collection is the 2001 Chevrolet Camaro. He drove it for the first time when he was 16 years old and Busch managed to win the race.

He competed in 15 races with the 2001 Chevrolet that year and was able to win 10 of them. With this remarkable performance, Busch came into the limelight and was recognized at the local level, eventually leading to the chance to compete in NASCAR’s third-tier series, the Truck Series.

#3 2019 Interstate Batteries Toyota

The car listed in third carries a lot of memories for Rowdy. He reached his 200th NASCAR national series victory in the Interstate Batteries Toyota after putting on a dominating show at Auto Club Speedway in 2019.

#4 2017 Bristol sweep set winning Toyota Camry

The next car collection on the list is very dear to Kyle Busch. He kept all three Toyota cars from the races he won in NASCAR’s three-tier series (Cup, Xfinity, and Trucks) at Bristol Motor Speedway on the same weekend. He is the only NASCAR driver to win all three national series races at the same track. He has swept the weekends two times at Bristol - in the fall of 2010 and again in 2017.

#5 2015 championship winning Toyota

Kyle Busch's garage also includes his first-ever Cup championship winning car from 2015, the green M&M Crispy Toyota. He won the title at Homestead-Miami Speedway, ending the remarkable season with five wins, twelve top-5s, and sixteen top-10s.

