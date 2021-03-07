Kyle Busch: It's "refreshing" to see John Hunter Nemechek win at Las Vegas 

Kyle Busch, the NASCAR veteran with 59 wins in Truck Series, said that it was refreshing to see teammate John Hunter Nemechek win the Bucked Up 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Friday night.

Busch, the owner of Kyle Busch Motorsports, saw Nemechek hold him off to take the checkered flag, marking his seventh Truck Series win and first with KBM.

Kyle Busch, in a video interview with Fox's Bob Pockrass, had high praise for Nemechek, the No. 4 KBM truck driver. He was also pleased that NASCAR's winningest crew chief in Truck Series history, Eric Phillips, was back home with KBM and was doing what was expected of him.

Kyle Busch says the victory in just their third truck race together will be a bit of a confidence boost for his driver John Hunter Nemechek and crew chief Eric Phillips: pic.twitter.com/yCj5DZc674 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 6, 2021

Kyle Busch felt that the Nemechek-Phillips duo was good enough for a win at the Daytona Road Course as well, but that didn't happen as Nemechek finished in third place.

All in all, Busch was happy to see another driver from his organization win with KBM equipment

Meanwhile, Kyle Busch was also asked about his late spin in the race and he declined to answer.

Kyle Busch wouldn’t explain what happened on his spin so whether he spun to bring out the caution is left open to interpretation. What he said (or didn’t say): pic.twitter.com/E88caYiiwn — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 6, 2021

Kyle Busch led 16 laps and won Stage 2, but could not continue his three-race winning streak in the Truck Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Kyle Busch has big Cup race on Sunday

Kyle Busch will look for his first win in 2021 at LVMS. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images" height="533" width="800" /> Kyle Busch will look for his first win in 2021 at LVMS. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Action in the Cup Series now shifts to yet another 1.5-mile track for the Pennzoil 400 on Sunday. Kyle Busch hasn't had the greatest of runs so far in 2021 since his win in the exhibition, non-points Busch Clash.

Busch is still looking for his first victory with new crew chief Ben Beshore, and Las Vegas, his home track, could be a perfect setting to get it. He opens at 12-1 odds.

It's worth noting that he won a NASCAR Cup race last at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2009.

Kyle Busch will also be sporting his third new paint scheme of the season come Sunday.

The Pennzoil 400 will be shown on Fox at 3:30 p.m. EST on Sunday, March 7.