Kyle Busch playfully endorses 'Lewis Hamlin' as the name of Denny Hamlin's son

Kyle Busch made an appearance in the latest episode of Actions Detrimental with Denny Hamlin, wherein the two NASCAR stars talked about fatherhood impacting the way they race as well as the possible name of Hamlin's third child.

For the unversed, Denny Hamlin's fiancée Jordan Fish is pregnant with a third child, a son, as the couple shared in a recent gender reveal video. Toward the end of the podcast, Hamlin was asked if Jordan Fish got to choose the baby's name if he missed the birth. At that point, Kyle Busch shared that he had decided on his children's names in advance and encouraged Hamlin to do so.

While Denny Hamlin was explaining that he wanted to go for a single-syllable name for his baby boy, Busch prompted "Lewis". The Richard Childress Racing driver playfully joked:

"Name it Lewis. Lewis Hamlin instead of Hamilton" (1:23:07 onwards)

In addition to suggesting a baby name for Hamlin, Busch also talked about how he and his wife, Samantha, finalized the name Brexton for their son. The RCR driver recalled having Backett as one of the possible options for the name of their child, and that they wanted to go for a name starting with B.

Confessing that Brexton Busch's name was chosen thinking of how it would come across for a racer, Kyle Busch mentioned:

"So Braxton's name originally was Braxton 'B-R-A' and so we were like okay I don't I don't like Braxton like, I want it more manly like Brexton see and so we changed the vowel."

Kyle Busch opens up about losing Indy 500 opportunity to Kyle Larson

During his appearance on Actions Detrimental with Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch addressed his "Indy 500 itch", citing the instance of how he almost landed himself a sponsor for IndyCar. The RCR driver mentioned that he has always had a keen interest in racing and winning the Indy 500, apart from winning the Daytona 500.

Talking about McLaren CEO, Zak Brown's involvement in getting him an Indy deal, Kyle Busch mentioned:

"I won’t release the sponsor, but I had a sponsor talking to Zak Brown. The deal was done, and we were about ready to go to contract, and Zak Brown told the sponsor 'Hey, I need you to buy the car.' And the sponsor was like, 'why do I want to buy the car? I don't need the car. I want to sponsor the car. I'm sponsoring Kyle [Busch] and he's going to drive the car.'" (46:41 onwards)

Zak Brown wanted the sponsor to buy the ride in case Busch ended up damaging or wrecking the car. Notably, this was the point where negotiations for Kyle Busch's Indy 500 sponsorship halted.

Recalling how he came to know he had lost the sponsorship and chance to race at the Indy 500 to Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch mentioned:

"Well, it wasn't two weeks later that then I'm talking to this sponsor guy, and he was like "Yeah I guess we're we're too late anyways now that the opportunities closed because Larson got it. And I'm like "What do you mean Larson got it?" And then I found out Larson signed a two-year deal, and we were only going to do a one-year deal." (47:13 onwards)

Kyle Busch also dubbed Team Penske as "the top dog" in IndyCar, and also heaped praise on Arrow McLaren for their progress. Busch is currently 18th on the NASCAR Cup Series points table with a total of 244 points.

