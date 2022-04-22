Kyle Busch's driver odds for NASCAR GEICO 500 2022

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Busch joined the shortlist of winning drivers for the 2022 season last weekend in the Bristol Dirt race. After several unsuccessful performances, he entered the track last weekend with long-shot odds of +1600, but still took the victory in Bristol.

This week, Busch will be tied with Kyle Larson, entering the race at +1600 odds. If the odds-makers are wrong about him not being the favorite to win the race, anyone willing to take a risk should choose Busch.

On Twitter, Race Sheet DFS shared the links for placing bets on the upcoming Talladega race.

Though only Byron has managed to take the win twice this season, many other drivers hold a single win, including Busch after his latest win. Ryan Blaney, who has not yet secured a win, will be leading the likes of Kyle Busch on the odds board for the upcoming GEICO 500.

A surprising finish for Kyle Busch at Bristol Motor Speedway

The two-time Cup Series champion posted another record in Bristol, joining the legendary driver Richard Petty alias ’The King' as the only driver to win a race for 18 consecutive seasons.

At the moment, the No. 18 Toyota Camry driver stands with 60 Cup Series wins, which is the most among active drivers.

On Twitter, Bob Pockrass updated the Busch win.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass foxsports.com/stories/nascar… Kyle Busch overcomes frustration to win on a wild night on dirt. Takeaways on his win, the last lap and confusion at the end of the second stage. @NASCARONFOX Kyle Busch overcomes frustration to win on a wild night on dirt. Takeaways on his win, the last lap and confusion at the end of the second stage. @NASCARONFOX foxsports.com/stories/nascar…

His win at Bristol came as a surprise, since Briscoe and Reddick had already taken control in the final lap. Busch ran for third, hoping to finish in the top three before Briscoe extended his ambition to take the win and ended up spinning out and collecting Reddick, who had the checkered flag in his sights.

The No. 18 driver found a chance and pulled an impressive finish that left everyone in awe. Following the win, Kyle Busch now ranks sixth with 273 points and one win, making a tie with Alex Bowman.

With NASCAR returning to Alabama this weekend for their 10th race of the season in Talladega, Busch is hoping to record his second win of the season. He will also be looking for a second win at the GEICO 500 after winning it 14 years ago in 2008.

