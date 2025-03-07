Kyle Busch's wife Samantha shares hilarious POV on not waiting to share 'the drama' with her husband even when he's asleep

Kyle Busch's wife Samantha recently shared her comical point of view on not being able to wait to share any kind of drama with her husband. The Richard Childress Racing driver's partner often posts recipes, race-day outfits, family moments, and hilarious videos on Instagram with her 257,000 followers.

Samantha's latest reel features an asleep Busch who she wakes with a surprised expression on her face, trying to convey some kind of drama. However, her attempt results in her racer husband getting annoyed and hitting her with a pillow. Samantha used the trending audio, "I know that violence is not the answer but yes it is," for the reel, which makes it all the more comical.

Additionally, the caption on the video read:

"POV: when he's sleeping but you can't help but show your husband the drama"

In the IG post's caption, Samantha asked her followers what kind of content they think is worthy of waking their husbands up.

Married for over a decade, Kyle Busch and Samantha started dating in 2008 and got married on December 31, 2010. The couple shares two kids; son Brexton Locke (born in May 2018) and daughter Lennix Key (born in May 2022).

The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion's wife struggled with miscarriage, IVF, and infertility owing to which Lennix was born via surrogacy. Samantha has been vocal about her IVF journey and wrote a memoir called "Fighting Infertility" as a means to break the stigma surrounding infertility.

"Dirt track nights are really fun": Kyle Busch's wife Samantha chooses her favorite between asphalt and dirt tracks

Around the time Samantha posted her comical POV reel, she also took to her Instagram Story for a Q&A session with her followers. One of the Instagram users asked her:

"Dirt or asphalt"

Answering the same, Kyle Busch's wife wrote:

"Don't get me wrong I like both but dirt track nights are really fun"

The difference between the two tracks is that dirt tracks feature a racing surface made of soil while asphalt tracks feature paved asphalt as the surface.

Samantha Busch's Instagram Q&A session (Image via Instagram/ @samanthabusch)

Additionally, Samantha also answered a question concerning the negative comments some netizens tend to leave for her family. One of the followers asked Samantha:

"How do you handle negative comments online about Kyle, for you and your kids?"

Making a strong statement as a response to the haters, the No. 8 RCR driver's wife mentioned:

"Ignore em people being miserable and nasty aren't worth my time"

Samantha Busch makes strong statement against hateful comments (Image via Instagram/ @samanthabusch)

In addition to being an author and IVF advocate, Kyle Busch's wife also runs her fashion brand called Shop Samantha Busch. Additionally, the couple has established 'The Bundle of Joy Fund', a non-profit organization that offers monetary assistance to couples to cover IVF expenses.

