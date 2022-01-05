Kyle Busch takes part in off-season sim racing in Talladega

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch hopped into his digital Toyota truck for what would be a wild night in the Monday Night Racing Pro Series race at Talladega. Starting from the back of the field, Kyle would work his way to the front early on and take the lead on lap 22.

But just after the halfway point of the race, Busch's night would take an unfortunate turn. While trying to retake the lead, Kyle would be taken out by a crashing Anthony Alfredo. Kyle Busch would go from 1st to 39th in the wreck.

Things continued to get worse as just a few laps later he lost his place on the lead lap. He'd remain a lap down until a caution with six laps to go would bring him back to the lead lap. But by that time it was too little too late, and Kyle Busch would finish the race in 37th place, behind race winner Matt Stallknecht.

Kyle Busch and Brexton depart the Tulsa Shootout

It was an eventful weekend for the Busch family, as the father-son duo competed in the Lucas Oil Tulsa shootout. Kyle Busch filled in for Australian driver Kaidon Brown, who was unable to make the trip overseas, while Brexton, just six-years-old, also made his Tulsa Shootout debut.

"I watched my son yesterday, he gave me all the tricks, just pass 'em on the high side."

Seeing Kyle smile while talking about his son's racing experience made it obvious how special this weekend's event was for him. Passing on the torch, so to speak, is really what this sport is all about.

Of course it wouldn't be a Busch race weekend without some controversy. After Kyle's heat race victory, he dropped an F-bomb during his live interview.

As for Brexton, he'd go on to win his C-Main race and drive from 13 to 4th in his B-Main. That's when Brexton found himself in his first bit of controversy, when he was offered a promoter's provisional entry into the A-main. He did, however, turn it down, saying he'll return next year to race his way in.

One thing seems all but certain after this weekend, seeing how close the Busch racing family is, we're very likely going to see both Kyle Busch and Brexton competing as a father-son duo for quite some time.

