Kyle Larson and Dale Earnhardt Jr. react to NASCAR's entry into Le Mans

NASCAR, in partnership with Kyle Larson’s team Hendrick Motorsports, will be heading to South West Paris, France in 2023 for Le Mans.

NASCAR will be presenting their new NextGen car, a specially modified Chevrolet Camaro which will be engineered by Hendrick Motorsports.

NASCAR will be featured in a special grid, Garage 56, which was introduced in 2012 that creates room for different autos to showcase their innovation.

The idea is one of the bold moves NASCAR has made so far, and it has impressed many, including Kyle Larson and Dale Earnhardt Jr. According to Earnhardt Jr., he felt the move was an awesome idea.

While reacting to the move, former Hendrick Motorsports Earnhardt wrote on his Twitter:

“Awesome idea. Can’t wait to see it. Only a matter of time before there’s an entire “Next Gen” class at the Daytona 24 (Another awesome idea)”

Though NASCAR announced its partners in this prestigious event, it has not yet decided which driver will be behind the race. This will be an added honor for any driver appointed.

Following the vacancy in the driver’s position, Kyle Larson, a Hendrick Motorsports driver, didn’t shy away from asking for the position as he tweeted:

“Need a driver?”

Kyle Larson is known for being outgoing and aggressive. His common phrase “all I want is to race” is one of the factors that pushes him to go for more.

Kyle Larson has a high chance of being appointed in the upcoming 2023 Garage 56 program

The last time NASCAR participated in Le Mans was in 1976 with three drivers, driving the Dodge Charger and Ford Torino. In the upcoming 2023 Garage 56, around three to four drivers will participate in shifts of around 24 hours.

As we await the announcement of the driver, Hendrick hilariously suggested that they are going to put retired Jeff Gordon on a diet so that he can participate.

From the looks of things, Larson is considered one of the top picks. Following his dominant performance in the 2021 season that saw him earn 10 wins and a Cup Series.

Larson has also shown wonderful performances in the current season as he has already secured one win and one pole. His contributions to Hendrick Motorsports are some of the things making him one of the best fit to take on the role.

