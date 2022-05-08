"He just disappears" - Kyle Larson feels Clint Bowyer can be rude sometimes, but says 'it's just Clint'

Kyle Larson and Clint Bowyer both made their marks on the top NASCAR scene in 2021. The former won his first Cup Championship with Hendrick Motorsports, with the latter establishing himself as one of the best broadcasters at Fox Sports 1. Neither is showing any signs of slowing down by 2022.

During an interview this week, Larson was asked about the former Stewart-Haas Racing driver's behavior, mentioning how he can be unpleasant at times.

According to Kyle Larson, he's not afraid to give his opinion, just as Clint Bowyer isn't afraid to say exactly what's on his mind. With The Athletic's Jeff Gluck and his popular 12 questions, the defending champion was the featured driver this week.

When asked how to get out of a conversation with someone who won't stop talking, the 29-year-old discussed his strategy, where he mentioned Bowyer.

In his discussion, Larson admitted that:

“Typically, if I’m in a hurry and a fan or somebody is wanting to have a full-blown conversation, I’m pretty short with them. I’ll just wrap it up and be like, ‘Alright, I’ll see you later.’ And then they immediately get the hint and close their end of the conversation. You learn a little bit of that from (Clint) Bowyer. (Laughs) He doesn’t even say ‘See you later.’ He just disappears. So maybe that’s what I should do,”

He added that sometimes Bowyer is rude, stating:

“You’ll be like mid-conversation with Clint, and he’s just gone. It’s like, ‘I guess we’re over.’ It’s sometimes rude, but it’s just Clint. I feel like that’s the best way to get out of it, but I try to at least just say, ‘Alright, see you later’ and then start walking.”

Kyle Larson said that Bowyer taught him a thing or two about sudden termination. That's because the two circle each other frequently enough to watch it happen.

Clint Bowyer criticizes Kyle Larson and Hendrick Motorsport drivers

Since joining the Fox NASCAR broadcast booth for the start of the 2021 Cup Series, Clint Bowyer has created his own flair.

The 42-year-old not only gives insight into what drivers think about the track, but he also adopts a light-hearted attitude, making fun of himself and others.

Hendrick Motorsports was one of Bowyer's main goals, especially last season when Jeff Gordon shared a booth with Bowyer and Mike Joy.

Even though Gordon has moved on, the former Stewart-Haas Racing driver may still take shots at Hendrick Motorsports, as he did just two months ago when he criticized all four Hendrick Motorsports drivers in the NASCAR Race Hub.

When HMS Vice President of Competition Chad Knaus joined Bowyer and Adam Alexander on the show to talk about William Byron, the broadcast displayed a weird cartoon of the driver in an odd position, as if he was about to slap something.

Bowyer is unwilling to let Hendrick Motorsports drivers off the hook without addressing the matter negatively.

Edited by Adam Dickson