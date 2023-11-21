Kyle Larson on how he keeps track of his endless racing endeavors: "I book my travel and go"

In a recent conversation with USAC Racing, NASCAR driver Kyle Larson opened up about how he efficiently manages his hectic racing schedule.

Kyle Larson came close to winning the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship. However, the 31-year-old missed out on what would've been his second title as he lost to Ryan Blaney by a thin margin.

Regardless, with an impressive 2023 season behind him, Larson has now shifted his focus towards postseason races. Ahead of the Hangtown 100 race at the Placerville Speedway, which was his home race, the 31-year-old reflected on how he manages to go through and maintain a schedule.

Referring to his manager Josh Peterson, the Hendrick Motorsports driver said:

"I feel like I'm calm, for sure. If things get stressful at times, like the off season, I've got really good people in place. Like JP, he does a really good job keeping my life pretty organized."

Kyle Larson also credited his wife for her support towards his hectic schedule, saying:

"Obviously my wife too, for supporting me with everything that I've got going on. I'm very thankful for that and her support."

He added:

"When I go to race and everything is just ready to go for me. So, I'm not working on the car or whatever. I just basically book my travel and go and show up before hot laps and go race. I feel like my life's not that crazy. It does get hectic at times but this time of the year."

Does Kyle Larson miss his home in California?

In the same interview, the 31-year-old was posed with the question about missing his home in California.

Acknowledging the challenges that NASCAR drivers face in spending time at their residences, Kyle Larson revealed an interesting perspective:

"Yeah no not really. I'd say I miss the Mexican food, that's probably about it. Yeah I miss my friends and stuff but I definitely don't miss living out here at all."

"I think just between traffic and all that, and for the majority of places that I race, California is so far," he added.

Though he might not miss his life back at home, something Larson definitely longs for is Californian cuisine. He said:

"We have our place in Arizona now, so we live a little bit closer too. So, (our) friends and family get to come little bit often. I really just miss the food."

With the Cup Series season behind him, Kyle Larson would now aim to take things slow as he competes in the postseason races.