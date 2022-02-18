Kyle Larson makes bold driver prediction for NASCAR Cup Series 2022 season

This year has made a huge difference for Kyle Larson after being away from racing in the 2020 season. The 29-year-old driver debuted the 2021 season with a bang after earning 10 wins.

He is the second driver to have won 10 races in a season since 2004 when NASCAR started the playoff system.

Speaking at a press conference, Kyle Larson predicted that Tyler Reddick will have a breakout 2022 season. He stated that:

“I think Tyler Reddick is going to have an amazing season. He’s the guy that I look at this year that I feel like is going to have the breakout season and win a lot of races.”

Kyle Larson went ahead and showered praise on Tyler Reddick, mentioning that:

” I feel when I watch him, I am watching myself just because we are both really aggressive and he seems to be even a little more aggressive and kinder of keep things in control better than I could back when I was running really hard in Ganassi equipment trying to run up front”

With the changes that have been made in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, including changes of new teams, new cars, and also new drivers, it has given teams an opportunity to become more competitive this season.

Most fans are trying to come up with predictions on who will take the trophy after the Daytona 500. On Twitter, Jared Monahan posted:

“Who will win the #Daytona500? I'm taking #DennyHamlin. Watch Sunday at 2:30 ET on FOX or the FOX Sports App.”

jared monahan @JtmOo86 Who will win the #Daytona500 ? I'm taking #DennyHamlin . Watch Sunday at 2:30 ET on FOX or the FOX Sports App. Who will win the #Daytona500? I'm taking #DennyHamlin. Watch Sunday at 2:30 ET on FOX or the FOX Sports App.

Kyle Larson appears in prediction of 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship 4

With two days to go until the long-awaited event, NASCAR fans have been making predictions of who will win this season's trophy, as has now become a tradition.

Apart from Kyle Larson, other NASCAR drivers predicted are Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick. In last year's prompt, one fan made an accurate prediction of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 on Twitter.

The 2022 season was no difference. In a tweet by Steve Luvender, fans appeared to have been eagerly waiting to give their predictions.

Steve Luvender @steveluvender



Which four drivers will make up the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4? #NASCAR .com time capsule, to be unearthed before Championship Weekend in November:Which four drivers will make up the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4? #NASCAR.com time capsule, to be unearthed before Championship Weekend in November: Which four drivers will make up the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4?

Larson was mentioned frequently after winning the Busch light pole on the 16th of February. One fan replied to a prediction tweet. Notably, Larson was not left out of most of the predictions by fans.

In the 2020 season, Denny Hamlin won seven races, while in the year 2021, Kyle Larson won 10 races.

Edited by Adam Dickson