Kyle Larson reflects on his 'pretty embarrassing' blunder at All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway

Kyle Larson is well known for his unique driving abilities and his capability to win any race. Hence, when the Hendrick Motorsports driver fails to meet expectations, it makes headlines, which is only made worse when he makes a mistake.

After the qualifying race for the All-Star Race in Texas, the 29-year-old spoke to reporters and reflected on the error he had made earlier. He candidly called his blunder "pretty embarrassing" and wondered what FOX analyst Clint Bowyer had said about it.

He said:

“It’s embarrassing. I’m the only guy that stalled. Pretty embarrassing. I think it honestly was more embarrassing than Aric Almirola, who was sleeping. I’m sure [Clint] Bowyer was busting me on the broadcast.”

The Elk Grove, California native was surprised when he was told that Bowyer had in fact not mocked him. He said:

“That’s surprising.”

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Kyle Larson said he was sure Clint Bowyer was busting on him on the telecast for stalling the car in the qualifying elimination round.



Kyle Larson and his pit crew performed well in the new qualifying format for this year's All-Star Race and even made it to the semifinal round. However, during the race, despite starting in P4, he stalled at the start and lost out to Kurt Busch, effectively ending any realistic prospects for progress.

Clint Bowyer sympathetic towards Kyle Larson during the All-Star Race in Texas

Clint Bowyer has been critical of Kyle Larson in the previous months, which is why his reaction to the Hendrick Motorsports driver's error during the qualifying race in Texas was surprising. The former stock car racing drive did not only not critize the driver, but he also seemed sympathetic towards his situation. He said:

“Oh no! Larson kills it. He was trying to slip that clutch a little bit and keep from spinning the tires to get a better launch and killed it. Just like any pit road on any given Sunday. Mistakes are the difference.”

During the NASCAR Race Hub, the FOX analyst mocked the reigning champion and his teammates after Hendrick Motorsport vice president of competition Chad Knaus joined him and Adam Alexander on the show. The three were discussing William Byron when the broadcast shared a cartoon of the driver in an awkward position, as if he was about to slap something. Bowyer is known for not holding back when it comes to HMS drivers.

Despite the incident having caught his eye, the commentator did not overly critizise Larson's mistake and even said that the driver would not do it again.

Catch Kyle Larson next in Charlotte for the Coca-Cola 600.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi