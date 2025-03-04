Kyle Larson reportedly all set to lose key members of HMS camp through NASCAR suspension

Kyle Larson and the #5 Hendrick Motorsports team had a disastrous outing at the Circuit of the Americas, as a loose wheel ruined their weekend. The right front wheel on the #5 Chevy came loose in the second stage of the race which typically results in the suspension of the pit crew members for two race weekends.

Larson showed top-5 speed in the first stage at COTA but was penalized for a track limit violation in the second stage. His afternoon spiraled downward from this point as he pitted at the end of stage 2, hoping to flip the stage. He had a lengthy pitstop as the team worked on the left rear but it was the right front wheel that came off resulting in a two-lap penalty.

Loose wheel infractions come with harsh penalties, and the #5 Hendrick Motorsports team is expected to lose their front tire changer and jackman for two race weekends. According to Bob Pockrass, HMS has listed jackman Eric Ludwig and tire changer Jafar Hall from the #7 Spire team as replacements for the race weekend at Phoenix.

Spire Motorsports has a technical alliance with Hendrick Motorsports, with HMS also supplying pit crew members for Spire’s cars. Pockrass reports that both replacements on Larson's car are Hendrick crew members.

"According to the rosters, Kyle Larson's team, expecting suspensions to its jackman and front tire changer, will get jackman Eric Ludwig and tire changer Jafar Hall from the Justin Haley car (they are Hendrick crew members typically assigned to Spire cars)." he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

With NASCAR visiting two Superspeedways and a road course event in the opening rounds, Larson was expected to make a poor start to the season. However, he took an unexpected second-place finish at Atlanta, which was followed by a disappointing 32nd-place result at COTA.

With NASCAR heading to some of Larson's best tracks, including Las Vegas, Homestead, Darlington and Bristol, the 2021 Cup champion is expected to bounce back in the coming weeks.

Kyle Larson teams up with Spire Motorsports for Truck Series return

Spire Motorsports announced Kyle Larson's return to the NASCAR Truck Series for select starts. Larson will be making two starts in the #07 Chevy Silverado, with sponsorship from HendrickCars.com.

'Yung Money' will return behind the wheel for his first race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on March 21 and his second appearance at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 11. The 2021 Cup champion said in a press release:

"I love racing at Homestead-Miami (Speedway) and Bristol (Motor Speedway), so I’m excited to add those Truck races to my schedule. Hopefully, we can put on a great show with HendrickCars.com on board and battle for the victories in the Spire truck."

The 32-year-old has three Truck Series victories under his belt, having made a trip to the victory lane in his most recent start at North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2023. He drove the #7 Chevy to the victory lane during the All-Star Race weekend.

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron will share the #07 Chevy with Larson, racing at Martinsville Speedway on March 28.

