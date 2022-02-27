Kyle Larson reveals if he can run high line for WISE Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway

NASCAR makes its return to the Auto Club Speedway this Sunday 27th February. Kyle Larson, the driver of No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsport Racing, will be making a return to his home state of California for Wise Power 400.

Before kick-off the NASCAR practice and qualifying session, Larson outlined the possibility of running a high line for Wide Power 400 in a media conference.

Regarding this matter, Larson stated:

“Yeah, I’m not sure. Watching a little bit of the Xfinity practice, it doesn’t look way different. Guys are still moving around; the pace falls off a lot. So, it doesn’t seem too different. I haven’t talked to anybody if the grip feels different or whatnot with the resin anyways. With the new car, I don’t know if we’ll be able to run the fence like we did before.”

He went ahead and added that Tyler will be the first one to try it, stating that:

“I guarantee (Tyler) Reddick will probably be one of the first ones to try it, so we’ll all keep an eye on him. If he’s making speed up there, then yeah, we’ll try it. I just feel like with the aerodynamics of this car, it might be a little tougher to pack air against it and go really fast. But hopefully our car is good enough that we don’t have to rely on that.”

While Kyle Larson raced during the practice and qualifying pole, the No. 5 team updated everything that was going on the track. They went ahead on Twitter and highlighted Kyle Larson's performance, stating that:

“With his run in group 2, @KyleLarsonRacin goes P3 of 5. Really tight in 3 and 4.”

No. 5 Team @Hendrick5Team With his run in group 2, @KyleLarsonRacin goes P3 of 5. “Really tight in 3 and 4.” With his run in group 2, @KyleLarsonRacin goes P3 of 5. “Really tight in 3 and 4.”

Chances for Kyle Larson to win the Wise power 400

The defending NASCAR Cup series champion, Kyle Larson, will be among the 35 NASCAR drivers turning laps at the D-shaped oval-track at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.

With odds of +400 is the favorite to win this year’s Wise Power 400 after winning the 2017 race on the same track.

However, in order to take the win from Alex Bowman, he will have to put in more effort considering his recent disappointing performances. He finished Dayton 500 in the 32nd position after being involved in a wreck.

Despite winning the Daytona 500 pole, Kyle was unable to secure the top-ten pole in this year’s Wise Power 400, after finishing in the 13th position.

The Hendrick driver had a very successful 2021 season, winning the 2021 Chili Bowl Nationals edition, one of the most acclaimed midget car races in the United States.

He also claimed 10 wins in a single season before eventually winning the 2021 Cup Series Championship.

The talented driver began the 2022 season on a high note, winning the Daytona 500 pole and finishing top-five in NASCAR’s pre-season, LA Clash.

However, things seem to be heading south after placing 32nd in the Daytona 500 and 13th in the Wise Power 400 qualifying race.

Edited by Adam Dickson