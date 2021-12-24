"Nobody in the world that races as often as I do" - Kyle Larson reveals 'obsession' that fueled his NASCAR dominance

Kyle Larson believes his “obsession with racing” helped him keep his skills sharp during his suspension from NASCAR. According to him, this contributed to his domination of the sport after his return in 2021.

In an interview with the Race during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend, Larson said:

“There’s probably nobody in the world that races as often as I do. It’s different in different cars. I feel like I’m unique because I race Cup, I race sprint cars, I race dirt late models, I race with USAC midget guys, so I get to experience the best of their types of cars.”

He added:

“It’s all the same, the best (drivers) in those cars are just as tough as the Cup series guys.”

After his suspension from NASCAR, Kyle Larson kept himself busy by racing in multiple other series. He raced mainly in dirt track racing, which he says helped him keep his skills sharp. Furthermore, Larson says that driving in different series helped him gain greater experience than he would have had he stuck to a single series.

“With the dirt stuff, it’s not the same as a stock car but I’m in racing situations more than anybody, I’m in winning situations more than anybody. So, I learned from all those wins and losses and that just makes you a better, more experienced driver. It really just comes down to all the experience I get to gain throughout the year."

Kyle Larson became only the second driver to score more than nine victories in a single cup series season after Jimmie Johnson in the last two decades.

Kyle Larson says he would put “all other racing on hold” for a chance to drive an F1 car

Kyle Larson says he hopes to someday get a chance to drive an F1 car. But the 2021 cup series champion also feels that such an opportunity is “probably unrealistic”.

In the interview, Kyle Larson mentioned:

“I would love to just get the chance to drive one. Down the road, if it was somehow more realistic, I would entertain it, but it doesn’t ever seem realistic because of the way that FIA is and the superlicence (points)."

He added:

"I’d have to put all of my other racing on hold to really try and try and make it so it’s probably not realistic. Probably just a car swap would be more realistic to try, but I would love to drive one.”

Kyle Larson says he would love to race in as many series as he can. He revealed that he’s jealous of the freedom and schedule enjoyed by some of the drivers of the past, such as Mario Andretti, Parnelli Jones, and Tony Stewart.

Furthermore, Larson stated that he would love to get more opportunities outside of his comfort zone.

