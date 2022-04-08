Kyle Larson's driver odds for NASCAR Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400, 2022

Reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is slowly regaining momentum after several disheartening races.

Despite losing his usual top three placement on the odds board since the start of the season, Kyle Larson has entered five races as the driver favored to win.

NASCAR will be gracing Martinsville, Virginia, this weekend, and Larson will be among the 36 drivers who will be competing for the 2022 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 on April 9th.

Having topped several odd boards previously, Kyle Larson will be entering the track with long-shot odds of +1200. Larson is now tied with his teammate, William Byron.

Out of the five times he has topped the board, he has collected the win only once. His place has been taken by 2021 winner Martin Truex Jr., who will enter as the favorite to win the race.

On Twitter, Bob Pockrass Updated the win of Truex Jr. in stage two.

Kyle Larson's performances in the last seven NASCAR Cup Series races

Larson has been facing rough weekends since Phoenix, posting 34th, 30th, and 29th place finishes, respectively.

Last weekend at Richmond, he made a comeback, running from pole 21 to a top-five finish. Hendrick Motorsports went on Twitter and updated Larson's performance.

Hendrick Motorsports @TeamHendrick Kyle Larson earns his third top-five finish of 2022. Kyle Larson earns his third top-five finish of 2022. https://t.co/b6P2M2ewKY

Larson began the season well, carrying the Daytona 500 pole but never finished the actual race after he was caught up in a late-wreck. The following race in Fontana, he recorded his first win of the season, cementing his championship capabilities.

He was at it again in Las Vegas as he was about to take it for the second time before his teammate Alex Bowman edged him out. Despite collecting 10 wins in the entire season, he failed to win the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400.

Larson will be at it again this weekend to try his best to collect the win at Martinsville. He is also looking to take his career win tally to 18, having won 17 times in the Cup Series, with his first win in 2016 at the Pure Michigan 400.

Edited by Adam Dickson