Kyle Larson’s take on meeting NASCAR fans outside the racing bubble: “It’s just so awkward“

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is not enthusiastic about meeting fans outside the racing arena.

Hendrick Motorsports ace Kyle Larson stands tall as one of the fan-favorite NASCAR drivers at the moment. However, the 31-year-old does not cherish spending time with those fans outside of the NASCAR bubble.

In a Garage Guys NASCAR Betting YouTube video, Larson explained his opinions on meeting with his fans. During the interview, he expressed his disdain for organized meet-and-greets facilitated by NASCAR. Larson said (via The Sportsrush):

"I hate the meet and greets where NASCAR will bring a celebrity or a trailer. Because I’ve been in those moments where it’s like you’re getting dragged around to go meet people and you don’t really care to meet them."

The NASCAR champion elaborated on the artificial nature of such interactions. He stated:

"So I imagine that’s what their feeling (is) and it’s just so awkward interaction, it’s kind of just fake."

The Hendrick Motorsports driver attributed this discomfort to the forced nature of these encounters.

Kyle Larson on fans' criticism of High Limit Racing series

While it received significant praise from fans during its initial days, Larson's sprint car racing series, High Limit Racing, came under scrutiny from racing enthusiasts upon the acquisition of Tony Stewart's All-Star Circuit of Champions.

Responding to the backlash, Larson defended the venture. Kyle Larson told FloSport:

"I’m a part of the High Limit side so I’m going to say that you know it’s going to be much better than where we currently you know sat a few months ago. But I mean yeah, I think the fans that voice their displeasure about the two national series and whatnot. I think they just don’t understand the big picture and also like our charter system."

Larson urged fans to consider the broader context, emphasizing the financial aspects and the need for team owners to generate revenue through the charter system. He said:

"Why would race fans not want a team owner to be able to make money with his race team, you know I think that’s a crazy way to think negatively about what we’re trying to do."

Kyle Larson finished the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season as the runner-up. The Elk Grove native secured 4 wins and finished third in the season finale in Phoenix.