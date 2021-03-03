Kyle Larson happy with new team during second chance in NASCAR

Kyle Larson returned to the NASCAR Cup Series this season, and while he hasn't managed to win a race yet, he has been a pretty consistent driver.

Between a 10th-place finish in the Daytona 500 and a fourth-place finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Larson is eighth in points.

Kyle Larson, who has won six races in his Cup Series career, was fired by Chip Ganassi Racing after uttering a racial slur during an iRacing online race last year. Larson also lost several of his sponsors and was suspended by NASCAR for the rest of the 2020 season.

He was reinstated after the 2020 season, however, and landed a ride for 2021 with the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team.

“I’ve been happy with the start of the year," Kyle Larson said during a media teleconference Tuesday. "I feel like for the most part, or partially, we’ve kind of contended for a win in a way each week. So that’s been good. A top-10 at the (Daytona) 500 is always good. I wish I could have Turn 6 back at the Road Course because I felt like we had a great shot to win, but definitely probably would have won the top-three in that race. And then at Homestead, we got a top-five. So yeah, I’m happy with it. New team and new faces. I haven’t been in a car in a long time and to be as strong as we’ve been, and drive the whole race at every race has been really good. So I’ve been happy.”

Kyle Larson earns second chance in NASCAR

While Kyle Larson was suspended by NASCAR, he participated in sensitivity training and contributed to multiple national diversity efforts, including the Urban Racing School in Philadelphia. The young driver also dominated dirt-track races everywhere. Larson even won the Chilli Bowl and six straight USAC events during Indiana Midgets week. He would go on to win a handful of other dirt races, leading many to believe he belonged back in NASCAR.

NASCAR has given Kyle Larson a chance to redeem himself, and so far he is on the path to doing so.