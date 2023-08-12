Landen Lewis reflects on his contact with Hailie Deegan in the Truck Series race at Indianapolis

Hailie Deegan was involved in yet another crash during the NASCAR Truck Series race at Indianapolis.

Ty Majeski won the TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Friday to claim his first NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series victory of the year. However, the race was marred by incidents.

The first caution came out when Deegan and Landen Lewis got involved in a crash. Five laps after the restart, Lewis collided with Deegan, causing Deegan's No. 13 truck to crash into the wall. Lewis spoke to Toby Christie about the incident (via X (formerly Twitter).

"Yeah, I'm not sure what happened.....Yeah, we lost brakes getting into turn one and I've done everything I could to try to not to hit her and pumping the brakes. Sorry that happened, but we just move onto the next race and hopefully get the car fixed and move on and get better."

This is not the first time Hailie Deegan has been involved in a crash. She has been involved in crashes with Lawless Alan earlier in June where Deegan lost control and collided with Alan, which sent both of them spinning out.

Deegan was also involved in a crash with Nick Sanchez. Rookie Sanchez hit Deegan's tailgate. Deegan crashed and went into the wall and Sanchez suffered a lot of damage and had to retire.

Hailie Deegan finishes as runner-up at the SRX Series race at Eldora

Hailie Deegan was held off by three-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Tony Stewart at Eldora and won his first-ever SRX win this year.

Deegan moved into second place behind Stewart after a late-race altercation with Ryan Newman and Ken Schrader. She had two chances to catch him after a late restart, but she was unsuccessful.

Tony Kanaan was forced to sit out the remainder of the night, while full-time series competitors Marco Andretti and Deegan were given backup cars. Next Thursday, the SRX series will compete at Wheatland, Missouri's Lucas Oil Speedway.