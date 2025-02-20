Last 5 NASCAR drivers to win at Atlanta feat. Daniel Suarez

The stage is set for the second race of the 2025 NASCAR season at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The upcoming race will be joined by 39 entrants, including Daniel Suarez, who has finished in the top 10 in four of the last five stops at Atlanta.

Ad

Joey Logano is also slated to return to the 1.54-mile oval track, which was reconfigured in 2022. He shows a promising track record, evidenced by two wins in the last three races, including the 2024 Quaker State 400 (fall race).

While waiting for the green flag on Sunday, let's recall the five past Atlanta race winners.

1. Joey Logano - 2024 Quaker State 400

Joey Logano kicked off the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs strong with a win in the Round of 16 opener at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He finished ahead of Daniel Suarez after getting pushed by Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney in the closing laps.

Ad

Trending

Joey Logano won the 2024 Quaker State 400 - Source: Getty

The No. 22 Ford Mustang driver started the race seventh and led for nine laps. His teammates also put on a good show. Blaney started second and led for 33 laps, while Austin Cindric qualified for a P5 start and led for 92 laps.

Ad

2. Daniel Suarez - 2024 Ambetter Health 400

Daniel Suarez won the 2024 Ambetter Health 400 in the closest three-wide photo finish in the sport's history. Driving the No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro, Suarez finished ahead of Ryan Blaney by 0.003 seconds and Kyle Busch by 0.007 seconds.

Daniel Suarez won the 2024 Ambetter Health 400 - Source: Imagn

The Mexico-born driver took the outside line for the win, with Busch in the middle and Blaney in the bottom. He secured his second career victory and locked one of the two Trackhouse Racing Chevys into the NASCAR postseason.

Ad

3. William Byron - 2023 Quaker State 400

William Byron won the 2023 Quaker State 400 at Atlanta, which was a shortened race. After overtaking AJ Allmendinger on the outside on lap 167, Byron held the lead until a caution was thrown due to an accident involving Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ryan Preece, and Bubba Wallace 11 laps later.

William Byron won the 2023 Quaker State 400 - Source: Getty

NASCAR didn't resume the race due to weather conditions, giving the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports his fourth of six wins that season. Despite winning the most races in 2023, he came short of the NASCAR Cup championship after finishing behind title rivals Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson at Phoenix Raceway.

Ad

4. Joey Logano - 2023 Ambetter Health 400

Joey Logano bagged his only win in the 2023 NASCAR season in the Atlanta spring race. Brad Keselowski took the white flag but Logano overtook from the outside thanks to a late bump from the No. 20 Toyota Camry of Christopher Bell.

Joey Logano won the 2023 Ambetter Health 400 - Source: Imagn

The Atlanta race gave Logano his 27th career victory, tying Dale Jarrett on the all-time wins list. As the season progressed, the No. 22 driver struggled to defend his title but Ryan Blaney managed to bring the championship to Team Penske.

Ad

5. Chase Elliott - 2022 Quaker State 400

The last NASCAR driver on the list of past five winners at the Atlanta Motor Speedway is hometown hero, Chase Elliott. The Georgia native was hailed the 2022 Quaker State 400 winner after the caution was thrown on the final lap.

Chase Elliott won the 2022 Quaker State 400 - Source: Imagn

Elliott gained positions in the closing laps to grab the lead from Corey LaJoie, who later got loose to wreck the field and bring out the racing-ending yellow flag. The No. 9 HMS driver converted the pole to a race win for his third of five victories in the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"