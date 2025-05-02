Last 5 winners at Texas Motor Speedway feat. Chase Elliott

The stage is set for the NASCAR race weekend at Texas Motor Speedway, with the Cup Series welcoming a 38-car field. Since TMS has become one of the biggest wild card tracks on the schedule after its reconfiguration in 2017, predicting the race winner can be a tough nut to crack.

However, fans can look at the five past race winners to imagine who could be the standouts for Sunday's race. One of them is Chase Elliott, who amassed his last series victory at the 1.5-mile Fort Worth-based circuit in the past season.

Let's look at the previous NASCAR drivers who parked their cars in TMS's victory lane.

1. Chase Elliott - 2024 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400

Despite starting 24th in the 2024 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400, Chase Elliott had an exceptional drive and scored points in the first and second stages. He pulled away from Ross Chastain on the final restart until the Trackhouse Racing driver crashed and brought out the yellow flag, ending the race and giving the #9 pilot the win.

Chase Elliott won the 2024 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 - Source: Imagn

The win snapped the Hendrick Motorsports driver's 42-race winless drought. He had a disappointing year in 2023 after getting sidelined due to injury and a suspension, resulting in a no-win season for the first time since 2017.

2. William Byron - 2023 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400

William Byron had his winningest NASCAR season in 2023, capped off with a victory at Texas Motor Speedway. He capitalized on Bubba Wallace getting loose to snatch the lead with six laps remaining before taking the checkered flag for his sixth win of the year.

William Byron won the 2023 AutoTrader EcoPark Automotive 400 - Source: Imagn

Moreover, Hendrick Motorsports earned its 300th Cup Series victory, further cementing itself as the winningest team in the sport's history. Petty Enterprises, championed by NASCAR legend Richard Petty, is the runner-up on the all-time list with 268 wins.

3. Tyler Reddick - 2022 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500

Tyler Reddick, who was driving for Richard Childress Racing at the time, secured his third career victory at Texas Motor Speedway in 2022. The then #8 Chevrolet driver crossed the finish line with a comfortable lead ahead of Joey Logano and Justin Haley.

Tyler Reddick won the 2023 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 - Source: Imagn

At the end of the season, Reddick was replaced by Kyle Busch and moved to his current team, 23XI Racing. He now drives the #45 Toyota Camry alongside Bubba Wallace, who pilots the #23 car.

4. Kyle Larson - 2021 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500

Kyle Larson was on a tear in the 2021 NASCAR season, his first year in the #5 Chevrolet Camaro at Hendrick Motorsports. The Californian led 256 of 334 laps at TMS before taking the checkered flag and securing a spot in the Championship 4. He later won in the season finale at Phoenix Raceway for his first Cup title.

Kyle Larson won the 2021 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 - Source: Imagn

In addition to the 2021 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 win, Larson won the All-Star Race at the Fort Worth oval earlier that year. NASCAR rewarded him $1 million for his race-winning efforts.

5. Kyle Busch - 2020 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500

Coming off a championship-winning NASCAR season, Kyle Busch only won one race in 2020, which he bagged at Texas Motor Speedway. After leading for 90 laps, the then-#18 Joe Gibbs Racing driver finished ahead of Martin Truex Jr. and Christopher Bell.

Kyle Busch won the 2020 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 - Source: Getty

Notably, the win snapped his 33-race winless drought to extend his streak of winning at least one race in a year to 16 seasons. Unfortunately, the streak ended last year, his third in the #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevy.

