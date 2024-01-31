Legacy Motor Club’s Dollar Tree paint scheme unveiled for 2024 NASCAR season

Clad in a whirlwind of green and yellow, Legacy Motor Club and Dollar Tree roared into the 2024 NASCAR season with the unveiling of their vibrant new paint scheme.

Formed in 2022, Legacy Motor Club has swiftly established itself as a rising force in the NASCAR Cup Series. This year, they've partnered with retail giant Dollar Tree, injecting a jolt of fiscal fun into the high-octane world of stock car racing.

The new paint scheme reflects this dynamic pairing, transforming driver John Hunter Nemechek's No. 42 Toyota Camry. Racing numbers and sponsor logos are splashed across the car in contrasting white and black, ensuring visibility even at blistering speeds. But the little details are what truly bring the Dollar Tree spirit to life. Scattered strategically around the car are playful graphics.

Adam Stern posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Here's the new @DollarTree/@FamilyDollar paint schemes for 2024 NASCAR competition with @LegacyMotorClub."

Expand Tweet

John Hunter Nemechek shared Legacy Motor Club's post on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption "Let’s go!!" accompanied by two fire emoticons, expressing his enthusiasm and excitement.

"Let’s go!!🔥🔥"

Expand Tweet

The unveiling of the Dollar Tree paint scheme isn't just an aesthetic triumph; it's a strategic one. NASCAR boasts a massive, dedicated fanbase, with millions tuning in to each race.

This partnership positions Dollar Tree front and center, placing its brand name in the living rooms and on the social media feeds of countless potential customers. It's a bold marketing move, tapping into the excitement and energy of NASCAR to broaden its reach and build brand loyalty.

Legacy Motor Club: a New Era in NASCAR

The team has undergone several name changes throughout its history, adopting the name of 'The King' from 2009 to 2021. In 2022, it merged with GMS Racing, LLC., resulting in the formation of Petty GMS Motorsports. The following year in 2023, Jimmie Johnson became a co-owner, leading to another rebranding and to the curren name Legacy Motor Club.

Legacy MC enters its second year with a revamped ownership group, featuring NASCAR legends Jimmie Johnson and Richard Petty. Matt Kenseth, a NASCAR Hall of Famer and former series champion, joins the team to support drivers Jones and Nemechek in their development. After a successful 2023 season under the Chevrolet banner, Legacy shifts to Toyota in the 2024 season.

No. 42 John Hunter Nemechek-Ben Beshore and No. 43 Erik Jones-Dave Elenz have experience racing Toyotas throughout their careers. The 2024 season marks a re-launch for Legacy Motor Club with heightened expectations and optimism surrounding the team.