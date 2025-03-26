"Life's a lot less stressful": When Amy Earnhardt discussed how Dale Jr.'s retirement changed their daily life

Dale Earnhardt Jr. stepped away from racing in 2017, citing health concerns. His wife, Amy Earnhardt, opened up in an interview a year later about how the decision brought significant changes to their day-to-day life.

Ad

Amy and Dale Jr. sat down with People Magazine, where they talked about their family plans and life post-retirement. Soon after the couple welcomed their first child, Isla Rose, she shared how Dale Jr.'s retirement has brought about a sense of stability in their lives. Talking to People magazine, Amy Earnhardt said:

"Life is a lot less stressful. Everything revolved around whether he did well or not in that race car. I don’t think he even realized it until he got out, how much it affected his day."

Ad

Trending

Dale Jr. retired after a successful racing career in 2017. He was among the most loved racers and was voted the Most Popular Driver 15 times. Apart from that, he won 26 races in the Cup Series and two Xfinity Series titles in his 18-year career. The #88 driver ultimately retired due to a series of concussions.

Expand Tweet

Ad

He was worried about his long-term health, and stepping away from NASCAR brought him relief and ease.

“I have this happiness over the fact that I don’t have to worry about getting hurt. When I come home to (Isla), I don’t have to worry about ever coming home hurt. I don’t ever have to worry about spending months with symptoms while she’s turning 1. You know what I mean? Me and Amy get to experience this together,” added Dale Jr.

Ad

Dale Jr. further explained that he retired due to a lack of confidence in his racing abilities. He shifted to a broadcasting role with NBC Sports after retiring and was as busy as he used to be. But he remained grateful for the safety and security that comes from staying away from the driver's seat.

"We would love to have another child": Amy Earnhardt on her desire to expand her family

Dale Earnhardt Jr and his wife Amy pre-race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 19, 2017 - Source: Getty

Amy Earnhardt also opened up about her hopes of having a fourth member in the family. While the couple had just had their first child six months prior, they were already looking at the possibility of having another.

Ad

"We'd love to have another child. We are kind of in the trenches still, a little bit...We want her (Isla) to have a sibling, so we’ll try sooner (rather) than later,” Amy added in the interview with People.

The couple also admitted to the challenges of parenting a newborn at their age. Dale Earnhardt Jr was 44 and Amy Earnhardt was 36 at the time, but they wanted Isla to have a sibling. Their wish came true two years later when they welcomed their second daughter, Nicole Lorraine, in October 2020.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback