List of NASCAR drivers participating in Rolex 24 feat. Shane van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen from Trackhouse Racing is all set to compete in this year's Rolex 24 at Daytona. The Rolex 24 at Daytona, officially known as the 24 Hours of Daytona is a premier endurance racing event held yearly at the Daytona International Speedway. This is a 24-hour race event that tests the drivers and demands speed and durability. The track covers 3.56 miles and is a combination of an infield road course and the banked oval.

Here are the NASCAR drivers who are participating in this endurance event:

#1. Shane van Gisbergen

NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship - Source: Imagn

Born in Auckland, the New Zealander has made a name for himself with success in both the Supercars Championship and NASCAR. He is a three-time Supercars Champion (2016, 2021 and 2022). The 35-year-old is 4th most successful driver with 80 race wins. In 2023, van Gisbergen made headlines by winning the inaugural Chicago Street Race in his first-ever NASCAR Cup Series start. He later joined Trackhouse Racing full-time to drive the #88 Chevrolet in the Cup Series.

Shane van Gisbergen will drive the #91 Chevrolet Corvette for Trackhouse Racing in this year's Rolex 24. The New Zealand native will partner with Scott McLaughlin (the IndyCar series legend), Ben Keating, and the next driver on the list.

#2. Connor Zilisch

Connor Zilisch is an emerging driver who joined Trackhouse Racing as a developmental driver and competes across various series including Xfinity Series and Truck Series as of 2024. The 18-year-old North Carolina native is associated with Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s JR Motorsports where he will have a full-time role for the 2025 season.

Zilisch is playing a pivotal role in partnership with SVG and McLaughlin in the handovers of the 24-hour race. Trackhouse Racing has high hopes and has invested a lot of resources for a successful campaign at Daytona.

#3. Parker Kilgerman

Parker Kilgerman is a prominent figure in NASCAR. He had a breakthrough moment in 2012 when he won his first NASCAR race at Talladega Speedway in the Truck Series. He had a great showing that season as he amassed 15 top-10 finishes and finished fifth in the final standings. In 2024 he retired from full-time racing. He started a broadcasting role as a commentator and analyst for NASCAR on NBC in 2015.

The Connecticut native will drive the #78 Lamborghini Huracan for Forte Racing in the upcoming Rolex 24. He always dreamt of participating in this endurance race. He will be hoping to make it a memorable win along with Misha Goikhberg, Mario Farnbacher, and Franck Perera.

#4. Austin Cindric

The winner of the 2022 Daytona 500 will compete in the NASCAR Cup Series for Team Penske. Before Austin Cindric's success in the Cup Series, he was a dominant force in the Xfinity Series as he won the series championship in 2020. In 2022, the Ohio native won Rookie of the Year where he finished 12th in the championship standings. Most recently in 2024, the 26-year-old made the playoffs and had an impressive season.

In an interview with Racerweek.com Cindric shared that he was taking this year's Rolex 24 and was fully committed to the team.

“It’s not an exhibition for me — I’m committed. I’m committed to doing whatever it takes. If that means letting [teammates] Rocky [Mike Rockenfeller] and Seb [Priaulx] do their thing, because it’s their car, I’m committed to that," the 26-year-old said.

Cindric will join Seb Priaulx and Mike Rockefeller in the #64 Ford Mustang for Ford Multimatic Motorsports.

