Michael McDowell's sponsors are the real MVPs of the Daytona 500

Michael McDowell achieved the impossible on Sunday by making a last-lap pass to win the 2021 Daytona 500, and he didn't do it alone. No, that's not a reference to at the crash in front of him during the closing moments of the race, but a nod to his sponsor's love of travel spots.

Running on pure adrenaline. Last night was a night that has been a longtime in the making and it still hasn’t truly sunk in.



Soaking in every moment! pic.twitter.com/jcLF6Qa6Rt — Michael McDowell (@Mc_Driver) February 15, 2021

Keep in mind that Love Travel Stops, a family-owned chain of trucking rest stops, has been a sponsor of Michael McDowell's for over eight years now. They even stepped up their sponsorship in 2019 after another longtime sponsor, K-Love, left the team.

"Words can’t express my gratitude for all of the support that Love’s Travel Stops has shown us over the last eight seasons," said Front Row Motorsports Owner Bob Jenkins.

"Love’s has been such an integral part of Front Row Motorsports and our team has made tremendous strides with our time together – and a big part of that is because of their partnership. My employees at MDS Trucking have been stopping at Love’s Travel Stops for a hot shower, good food, rest and fuel, long before their involvement in NASCAR and I can’t thank them enough for the excellent service that they’ve continuously shown my drivers."

Love's Travel Spots rejoined Michael McDowell as a primary sponsor for the 2021 season, allowing McDowell to finally get his longtime partners in victory lane. McDowell will also have Fr8Auctions on board for six races.

Michael McDowell is starting to grab bigger and bigger names sponsorship wise, which is going to be great for Front Row Motorsports going forward. It could even help the team's future drivers get the sponsorship they need in order to run full seasons.

Can Michael McDowell repeat Trevor Bayne's sponsor rush?

It shows that the Daytona 500 victory stands to have a bigger effect than even Michael McDowell realized.

Hey @Tbayne6, how about it? 10 years apart, but we both got it done! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/px4Y30k9n3 — Michael McDowell (@Mc_Driver) February 16, 2021

Rewinding back to 2011, it was Trevor Bayne who won the Daytona 500 in a Wood Brothers Racing Ford. Not only did the victory result in an uptick in sponsorship for the organization, but it also created a situation where the team was somewhat competitive. They even made the playoffs at one point. What if Michael McDowell has achieved the same thing for Front Row Motorsports?