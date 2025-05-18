Meet the leading ladies rooting for NASCAR's finest in Full Speed Season 2 on Netflix

Year after year, NASCAR Cup Series drivers battle it out on the track, pushing limits in pursuit of victory. While their talent and speed are crucial, many lean on a steady support system—partners who stand by them through every high and low.

Often operating behind the scenes, the drivers' wives and girlfriends are the quiet force, balancing life as supportive spouses and dedicated moms. Their strength offers comfort and stability to drivers racing under immense pressure week after week. Now, thanks to the global streaming platform Netflix, their stories are being brought to the forefront.

With NASCAR: Full Speed Season 2 now airing, let us shine a light on a few of these incredible ladies.

Wives and girlfriends rooting for their partners in NASCAR: Full Speed S2

#1 Brittany Logano

Wife of three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano, Brittany has been a consistent pillar of strength for her husband.

Joey Logano and his wife have been married since December 2014 and share three children. Their first son, Hudson Joseph Logano, was born on January 4, 2018—the same year Logano won his first Cup Series title. Their second son, Jameson, arrived on May 7, 2020, followed by their daughter, Emilia Love Logano, in February 2022—the year he secured his second championship.

2024 NASCAR Banquet - Source: Getty

#2 Gianna Blaney

Ryan Blaney and Gianna Tulio began dating in 2020, often sharing moments from their relationship on social media. Following Blaney’s first Cup Series championship, he proposed on December 12, 2023, in the snowy town of Leavenworth, Washington. A year later, they were married in a beautiful winter ceremony at Hotel Jerome in Aspen, Colorado.

Apart from being on the trackside and cheering for her husband, Gianna is also a fashion model and an ambassador for Hooters.

#3 Morgan Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell’s wife, Morgan Bell, may not frequently be in the spotlight like some of the other NASCAR wives, but her support has been a constant and powerful presence throughout his career.

NASCAR Cup Series USA Today 301 - Source: Getty

The couple’s journey began in 2010 when a friendship gradually grew into a deeper connection. Christopher proposed in December 2018, and the two were married in February 2020 at Coley Hall at The Liberty in North Carolina—just one week before Bell’s Daytona 500 debut.

#4 Julia Piquet

Julia Piquet, daughter of three-time Formula One world champion Nelson Piquet, began dating NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez in 2019. After nearly two years together, the couple got engaged and eventually tied the knot on July 30, 2024. Their wedding took place in Brazil during the Olympic break and was attended by family, close friends, and several well-known figures from the motorsports world.

Trackhouse Racing driver Suarez could not have asked for a better partner in Julia Piquet. Coming from a family that has a storied history in Motorsport, Julia is always pushing her husband beyond his limits.

#5 Jenna Petty

Xfinity Series driver Harrison Burton was competing for Wood Brothers Racing in the Cup Series last season. It was a historic season for him and WBR as he secured his first and his team's 100th Cup victory in the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Among those who are Burton's biggest fans is his fiancée, Jenna Petty. Together since 2017, the AM Racing driver and Petty got engaged in March 2024, and they are set to tie the knot this October in Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina.

