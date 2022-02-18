"He always goes for it" - Michael McDowell predicted Joey Logano's wreck at Daytona 500 duel race

NASCAR’s Clash at LA Coliseum winner Joey Logano had a rough day in the Daytona 500 Bluegreen Vacation Duels qualifying race after his car crashed on the final lap. Front Row Motorsports’ Michael McDowell, driving Ford #34, was almost caught in the mess but he saw it coming and escaped the wreck, finishing in the 2nd position.

While addressing what happened, McDowell said:

“Way too eventful at the end there. I mean, coming to the white I kind of knew Joey was gonna be aggressive. He always is, which he’s consistent. He always goes for it and I knew he would, but I thought, Man, we’ve got four Fords upfront here. We don’t have to do anything too wild, but it got wild obviously.”

Driving Ford #22, Logano was leading the final lap and was in a good position to win the race. He, however, lost it while trying to block Chris Buescher in his #17, who was advancing quicker than expected. Later, NASCAR posted on their Twitter account a video of how Logano hit the wall.

While blocking Buescher, which was a bad idea from the start, Logano missed the target, hitting the block and damaging his car extensively. Subsequently, Buescher emerged as the winner of the duel followed by Michael McDowell.

Meanwhile, Logano has accepted the crash was his fault. The driver claimed he thought he was clear and things happened so fast. As a result of the wreck, he will be starting the Daytona 500 further down the grid.

Joey Logano was one of the drivers to give positive reviews of NASCAR Next Gen cars.

With the modernization of the sport, courtesy of the Next Gen car, NASCAR is getting positive reviews from drivers. Speaking to Fox News, Joey Logano explained what makes next Gen Cars look different from others. He said:

“One thing that’s very different is they have round front and rear bumpers on it. We have full contact racing. And one of the ways to move your line forward is physically pushing the car in front of you.”

Meanwhile, motorsport journalist Bob Pokcrass tweeted about how Joey Logano felt after the clash.

Defending Daytona 500 champion Michael McDowell mentioned that the cars were great and it is strange to experience that feeling in the racing shop and garage this year.

NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin was not left far behind in reviewing the Next Gen vehicles, mentioning that they all love the new cars and he wishes that there had been more of them.

Consequent to the crash, Joey Logano will be using his backup car. Considering the shortage of spare parts in the newly introduced Next Gen car, it will be like taking a step behind for his racing team leading up to the kick-off for the 2022 season.

