"Most people aren't going to remember me" - When Mark Martin made his feelings known about his NASCAR legacy after retirement

The veteran NASCAR driver Mark Martin once claimed that after he retires from racing, people would eventually move on, and most of them wouldn't remember him except for his close ones. He had a celebrated career that spanned well over three decades, participating in more than 800 races.

He raced for Hendrick Motorsports after 2009 and had announced that he would depart from the team at the end of the 2011 season. While that did spark rumors about his potential retirement, he had come out and cleared the air, stating that he wouldn't retire after his stint with the team.

However, it was apparent that his time to hang the boots was coming close. Back in 2011, NASCAR insider Jeff Gluck inquired about his expectations once he eventually retired. Mark Martin replied that "most people" wouldn't remember him.

"Most people aren't going to remember me, you know? There will be some people that I touched their lives in a positive way and there will be only be a few of those – a small portion – who will remember that. And I think everybody will move on," Mark said.

Adding to his statement, Martin later also mentioned that it was a little "overdone."

"I think that's a little overdone, that 'How do you want to be remembered?' It's a little overdone."

Martin eventually retired from the sport at the end of the 2013 Cup Series season. He collected 40 race wins, and although he never won the championship, he was the runner-up five times.

"I’m done" - When Mark Martin was asked about returning to racing

Martin had one of the longest career spans in NASCAR's history, with over 800 races that he participated in for 32 years. Yet, after his retirement, some considered that he would return to racing, perhaps on a part-time basis. However, he never did.

Speaking to Jeff Gluck once again in 2020, Mark Martin revealed that he had no intention of returning to the track and was also frustrated by the people who didn't understand his perspective.

"I’m done. People don’t get it. If I had a passion to go drive cars, I would," Martin said.

"It almost pisses me off. I realize they mean well and have a good heart about what they’re saying. I appreciate that someone thinks I can drive the 6 car at Fontana. But dude. Can’t. Won’t. Couldn’t. Wouldn’t," the 66-year-old added.

Throughout his career, Mark Martin raced for multiple teams, including a long and famous stint with Roush Racing (now called RFK Racing). Apart from his phenomenal NASCAR career, Martin is also a five-time International Race of Champions (IROC) winner with a record 13 race victories.

