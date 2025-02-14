'My first dealership didn't have a showroom' - When Rick Hendrick looked back on his path to becoming a dealership giant

NASCAR Hall of Famer Rick Hendrick owns the powerhouse Cup Series team, Hendrick Motorsports, a dominant force in stock car racing. Likewise, the Hendrick Automotive Group boasts the title of the largest privately held automotive retailer in the United States.

Ad

Hendrick grew up on his family farm in South Hill, Virginia, where he developed a strong work ethic and an early passion for automobiles. After high school, he enrolled in a co-op work-study program with North Carolina State University and Westinghouse Electric Company in Raleigh, N.C., where he took his first steps into the world of car dealerships.

Under the guidance of established dealer Mike Leith, Hendrick opened a small used-car lot on Tobacco Road. His success in the venture earned him a promotion to General Sales Manager for import operations at just 23. Three years later, he took a bold leap, selling all his assets to purchase a struggling franchise in Bennettsville, S.C., setting the stage for his modern-day empire.

Ad

Trending

As the youngest Chevrolet dealer in America in 1976, Hendrick transformed the struggling franchise into the region’s most profitable dealership. Building on this success, he steadily expanded from the East Coast to the West Coast.

In 2013, the NASCAR Cup team owner expanded his automotive empire by opening a 66,000-square-foot Hendrick Toyota dealership in Wilmington, North Carolina. During the opening, he reflected on his humble beginnings, recalling that his first dealership lacked a showroom.

Ad

"My first dealership didn't have a showroom," Hendrick was quoted as saying by WECT News 6 (in 2013). "Now we're going to sell about 150,000 cars this year, and we've got 130 franchises in 13 states. You look back and it seems like it just happened."

Hendrick Motorsports is a premier partner of Chevrolet, a relationship that traces back to his first dealership. He has often credited Chevrolet for taking a chance on him early in his career, and the partnership has only grown stronger over the decades.

Ad

"Chevrolet took a big chance on me, and I’ve always been grateful for that," Hendrick said. (via HendrickMotorsports.com)

As the largest privately held automotive retail organization in the United States, Hendrick Automotive Group is represented by 131 franchises and 25 manufacturer nameplates from the East Coast to the West. Employing over 10,000 employees in 94 dealerships, the company generated $13 billion in revenue and sold 195,000 cars in 2023.

Exploring Rick Hendrick's Motorsports journey

Hendrick Motorsports (Image credit Getty)

Rick Hendrick was a racer before he founded the Hendrick Automotive Group. The 75-year-old has often described himself as a racer with a deep passion for cars who got into the car business—contrary to the common perception.

Ad

At the age of 14, the NASCAR Hall of Famer was setting speed records at a local drag strip and won an engine builders test at the age of 16. He also considered playing professional baseball before moving to Raleigh for his work-study program.

"People think I’m a car dealer who got into racing, but it’s really the other way around," Hendrick said (via HendrickMotorsports.com). "I’m a racer who has a passion for cars and got into the car business."

Ad

Before entering NASCAR, Rick Hendrick owned a drag-boat racing team that won championships. However, following the tragic death of driver Jimmy Wright, he shifted his focus to stock car racing.

Veteran crew chief Harry Hyde played a pivotal role in the early days of Hendrick Motorsports, which debuted as All-Star Racing in 1984. With just five employees and Geoff Bodine piloting the #5 Chevy, All-Star Racing had a decent debut.

Four decades fast forward, Rick Hendrick is the most successful Cup Series team owner, with 14 Cup championships and 312 Cup victories heading into the 2025 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"