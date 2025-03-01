"My wife asks me that every weekend": When Roger Penske demonstrated why he'll never leave the racing world

Cup Series team owner Roger Penske has stated that as long as he and his transportation company can stay connected to the world of racing, he has no intentions of walking away. Despite his wife's regular inquiries about his retirement, Penske wants to be a part of the racing world through his NASCAR organization and IndyCar team.

In an interview in March 2018, the then 81-year-old revealed that his wife, Kathy, asked him every morning about his plans to step back - but the owner views his forays into the racing world as a way to have a positive effect on his transportation business, as well as creating a good image for its customers [via New York Times]:

“My wife asks me that every weekend,” Penske told during the interview.

"[The racing enterprises are] a brand-building exercise. It’s an asset we have among our 56,000 people. We create winners. We have a positive impact on our customers and our brand. As long as I’m able, I want to be connected with motor sports because it’s something we know. We’re in the transportation business.”

Roger Penske is the chairman and founder of Penske Corporation, a transportation services company that has branches in a variety of industries like automotive retail, truck leasing, transportation logistics, and transportation component manufacturing.

In the world of IndyCar, 2018 saw Penske's team achieve six wins, eight pole positions, and 39 top-10 finishes.

Team Penske's 2018 Cup Series season was more successful after driver Joey Logano scored three wins, 13 Top 5s, and 26 Top 10s. This was Logano's first of three title wins, as well as being the Mooresville-based team's second championship victory.

As of 2024, Roger Penske's racing teams have achieved five Cup Series and six IndyCar championship wins.

“Roger Penske is the standard-bearer for IndyCar racing,” said Mark Miles, CEO of IndyCar

Roger Penske (left) with IndyCar CEO Mark Miles after the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, March 28, 2023 - Source: Imagn

The CEO of Hulman & Company, owners of IndyCar in 2018, spoke about Roger Penske's effect on the IndyCar sport, as well as the pleasure that comes with seeing the team owner have no indication of slowing down. In an interview with the New York Times in 2018, Mark Miles discussed how the then 81-year-old's impact helped in raising the standard of the sport over the years:

“Roger Penske is the standard-bearer for IndyCar racing. His contributions to the sport over the years have been incredible. He demands perfection. That approach to racing really lifts the bar. It’s a joy to see he’s not lifting off the throttle."

The following year, Penske Corporation would acquire Hulman & Company, becoming the new owners of the IndyCar series, as well as the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IMS Productions.

