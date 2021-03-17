NASCAR at Atlanta: TV schedule, start times, entry list

The three NASCAR national series will shift to Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend for the third events this season on a 1.5-mile track.

The first two NASCAR races held on 1.5-mile tracks saw two different winners, with William Byron winning at Homestead-Miami Speedway and Kyle Larson taking the checkered flag at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Atlanta Motor Speedway, one of the fastest tracks on the circuit, hosted two Cup Series races a year from 1960 through 2010. In 2011, NASCAR cut back to one race per year at the Hampton, Ga. track. Atlanta will go back to hosting two Cup races again this season, with the second event scheduled for July 11.

The 60-year-old NASCAR track will host all three national series this weekend with the Truck Series and Xfinity Series races on Saturday preceeding the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday.

When is the NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta?

The Folds of Honor Quiktrip 500 is scheduled for Sunday, March 21 at 3 p.m. EST. The race will be 325 laps and 500 miles.

When is NASCAR qualifying at Atlanta?

For the fourth straight week, there will be no practice and qualifying for the three national series. NASCAR had qualifying for the Daytona 500, but will only have qualifying for six more races this season due to COVID-19 restrictions.

When is the Camping World Truck Series race at Atlanta?

The NASCAR Fr8Auctions 200 is scheduled for Saturday, March 20 at 2:30 p.m. EST. The race will be 130 laps and 200 miles.

When is the Xfinity Series race at Atlanta?

The NASCAR EchoPark 250 is scheduled for Saturday, March 20 at 5 p.m. EST, or as soon as the NASCAR Truck Series race is over. The race will be 163 laps and 251 miles.

TV schedule for NASCAR races at Atlanta?

The NASCAR Cup Series race is scheduled for 3 p.m. EST on the main Fox network. The Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series doubleheader will be on FS1 starting at 2:30 p.m. EST on Saturday.

Race winners so far in the NASCAR Cup Series

Daytona 500 — Michael McDowell

Daytona Road Course — Christopher Bell

Homestead — William Byron

Las Vegas — Kyle Larson

Phoenix — Martin Truex Jr.

Race winners so far in the NASCAR Xfinity Series

Daytona — Austin Cindric

Daytona Road Course — Ty Gibbs

Homestead — Myatt Snider

Las Vegas — AJ Allmendinger

Phoenix — Austin Cindric

Race winners in the NASCAR Truck Series

Daytona — Ben Rhodes

Daytona Road Course — Ben Rhodes

Las Vegas — John Hunter Nemechek

Who are the NASCAR Cup favorites at Phoenix?

Only five active NASCAR drivers have won at the 60-year-old track that has favored veteran drivers over the years. Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski have split the last four races there.

Harvick and Kurt Busch lead all NASCAR Cup drivers with three wins each at the track, while Keselowski and Kyle Busch have two wins apiece. Denny Hamlin has also won at the track.

Harvick dominated last year's race, leading 151 laps before holding off Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. for the win.

NASCAR Cup Series entry list at Atlanta

00 Quin Houff StarCom Racing Chevrolet

1 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

2 Brad Keselowski Penske Racing Ford

3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

4 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing Ford

7 Corey Lajoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

10 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

12 Ryan Blaney Penske Racing Ford

14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

15 James Davison Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

17 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing Ford

18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

21 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing Ford

22 Joey Logano Penske Racing Ford

23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota

24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford

37 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

38 Anthony Alfredo Front Row Motorsports Ford

41 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

42 Ross Chastain Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

43 Erik Jones Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet

47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

51 Cody Ware Petty Ware Racing Chevrolet

52 Josh Bilicki Rick Ware Racing Ford

53 Joey Gase Rick Ware Racing Ford

66 Timmy Hill MBM Motorsports Ford

77 Justin Haley Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

78 Scott Heckert Live Fast Motorsports Ford

99 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet