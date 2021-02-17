Daytona Road Course: TV schedule, start time, entry list for second NASCAR race of 2021

The Daytona Road Course will host NASCAR's second Cup Series race of the 2021 season on Sunday, Feb. 21, marking NASCAR's return to the track for the second time in as many weeks.

The Daytona Road Course was the site of the season-opening Busch Clash on Feb. 9 that race kicked off Speedweeks, leading up to the Feb. 14 Daytona 500.

The Daytona Road Course race will be the second of 36 points races on the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series schedule.

When is the Daytona Road Course race?

The O'Reilly Auto Parts 253 is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 21 at Daytona International Speedway.

TV schedule for Daytona Road Course

Fox will televise the O'Reilly Auto Parts 253 at 3 p.m. on Sunday. NASCAR RaceDay will begin at 1:30 p.m. on FS1 and switch to Fox at 2:30 p.m.

When is qualifying for the Daytona Road Course?

There is no practice or qualifying for the Daytona Road Course race due to COVID-19 restrictions. NASCAR will have practice and qualifying at only select events this season.

There will also be no practice or qualifying for the Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series at Daytona.

Why is the Daytona Road Course the second race of the season?

The Daytona Road Course was originally not part of the 2021 NASCAR schedule. It was added as a replacement for California Speedway, which had to opt out of its race due to COVID restrictions in California.

The Daytona Road Course was moved to the second race of the season, with the race scheduled for Homestead-Miami Speedway moving from the second to the third week of the season.

When is the Xfinity Series race on the Daytona Road Course?

The Super Start Batteries 188 at Daytona is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20 on FS1.

When is the NASCAR Truck Series race on the Daytona Road Course?

The BrakeBest Brake Pads 159 is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m. on FS1.

Who are the favorites on the Daytona Road Course?

Chase Elliott has won the last four NASCAR Cup Series points races on road courses, including the inaugural race on the Daytona Road Course last August. His other victories have come at Watkins Glen (twice) and at the Charlotte Roval.

Elliott led 34 laps to win last year's race, with Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. finishing second and third, respectively.

Elliott was battling for the lead on the final lap of the Busch Clash when he collided with leader Ryan Blaney, causing both drivers to spin. Kyle Busch wound up winning the race.

Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. each have four career victories on road courses.

Daytona Road Course entry list

00 Quin Houff StarCom Racing Chevrolet

1 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

2 Brad Keselowski Penske Racing Ford

3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

4 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing Ford

7 Corey Lajoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

10 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

12 Ryan Blaney Penske Racing Ford

14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

15 James Davison Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

17 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing Ford

18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

21 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing Ford

22 Joey Logano Penske Racing Ford

23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota

24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford

36 David Ragan Front Row Motorsports Ford

37 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

38 Anthony Alfredo Front Row Motorsports Ford

41 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

42 Ross Chastain Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

43 Erik Jones Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet

47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

51 Cody Ware Petty Ware Racing Chevrolet

52 Josh Bilicki Rick Ware Racing Ford

53 Joey Gase Rick Ware Racing Ford

66 Timmy Hill MBM Motorsports Ford

77 Justin Haley Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

78 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Ford

99 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet