NASCAR fantasy picks and lineup: Predictions for FanDuel, DraftKings — Atlanta

NASCAR fantasy players were able to take some gambles in the first five weeks of the season, rolling the dice on drivers who might produce an upset or deliver a surprising run.

But things have normalized over the past two weeks, with the top NASCAR drivers rising to the top of the points standings, and the NASCAR fantasy standings. Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski lead the way, and they are also among the most owned drivers among fantasy players, along with Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott and Joey Logano. Fantasy players have also shown a lot of love for Kyle Larson, who is owned by 40 percent of players at NASCAR.com and has already delivered, with a victory at Las Vegas.

#ICYMI, @KyleLarsonRacin has four top-10 finishes so far this year, tying him with two other drivers for the most this season! 👊



The NASCAR driver on the move is Martin Truex Jr., who won last week at Phoenix and climbed to fourth in the NASCAR fantasy standings. He is owned by only 34 percent of fantasy players, however. That is sure to change this week at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where Truex is ranked second in driver rating over the past three seasons.

Joining Truex among the favorites at Atlanta are Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski, who have split the last four NASCAR Cup races at Atlanta between themselves. Harvick has three wins at Atlanta, including last year, while Keselowski and Kyle Busch have two wins each at the 1.5-mile track. Harvick, Kyle Busch and Truex finished 1-2-3 at Atlanta last year.

Looking for a sleeper pick at Atlanta? Don't forget about Kurt Busch, who has three NASCAR wins at the 60-year-old track and finished sixth in the 2020 running of the event. Ryan Blaney is also worth a gamble after finishing fourth there last year.

NASCAR fantasy standings at NASCAR.com

Weekly standings for NASCAR fantasy players at NASCAR.com.

DRIVER | %OWNED | FANTASY PTS

Denny Hamlin | 47 | 236 Brad Keselowski | 55 | 197 Joey Logano | 42 | 185 Martin Truex Jr. | 34 | 180 Kyle Larson | 40 | 175 Chase Elliott | 51 | 173 Kevin Harvick | 53 | 168 Christopher Bell | 20 | 158 William Byron | 20 | 152 Kurt Busch | 17 | 142

Top NASCAR fantasy drivers at Atlanta

NASCAR fantasy stats at Atlanta Motor Speedway

AVG FIN | AVG POS | LAPS LED | DRIVER RATING

(Stats from 2019-present)

Kevin Harvick 2.0 | 3.4 | 377 | 135.1 Martin Truex Jr. 3.3 | 4.6 | 70 | 120.2 Brad Keselowski 4.0 | 7.4 | 76 | 110.3 Kyle Busch 5.0 | 6.4 | 16 | 107.4 Kurt Busch 5.7 | 8.3 | 54 | 105.6 Kyle Larson 10.5 | 6.9 | 142 | 105.1 Denny Hamlin 6.7 | 7.3 | 26 | 99.7 Ryan Blaney 12.7 | 10.1 | 43 | 93.3 Joey Logano 13.0 | 9.8 | 33 | 91.2 Chase Elliott 12.3 | 11.4 | 26 | 85.1

NASCAR fantasy prices, optimal lineups for DraftKings, FanDuel

NASCAR fantasy prices at DraftKings and Fan Duel.

DRIVER | DRAFTKINGS | FANDUEL

Kevin Harvick | $11,000 | $14,000 Kyle Busch | $10,700 | $10,700 Martin Truex Jr. | $9,600 | $13,500 Kurt Busch | $8,300 | $9,000 Ryan Blaney | $9,200 | $10,500 Kyle Larson | $10,400 | $12,500 Brad Keselowski | $10,200 | $13,00 Chase Elliott | $9,800 | $12,000 Austin Cindric | $8,600 | $6,200 Cole Custer | $7,600 | $7,000 Joey Logano | $9,400 | $11,300 Alex Bowman | $8,800 | $8,500 Erik Jones | $7,000 | $6,500 Ryan Newman | $7,100 | $6,000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. | $6,500 | Aric Almirola | $8,000 | $8,000 Austin Dillon | $7,300 | $8,000 Tyler Reddick | $8,400 | $7,500 Denny Hamlin | $9,900 | $11,700 Christopher Bell | $7,800 | $9,500

Atlanta Starting Lineup

1 Denny Hamlin - No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2 Martin Truex Jr. - No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3 Joey Logano - No. 22 Team Penske Ford

4 Brad Keselowski - No. 2 Team Penske Ford

5 Chase Elliott - No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6 Kyle Larson - No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

7 Kevin Harvick - No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

8 Christopher Bell - No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

9 William Byron - No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

10 Ryan Blaney - No. 12 Team Penske Ford

11 Kurt Busch - No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

12 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

13 Austin Dillon - No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

14 Alex Bowman - No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

15 Bubba Wallace - No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

16 Aric Almirola - No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

17 Chris Buescher - No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford

18 Michael McDowell - No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

19 Kyle Busch - No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

20 Matt DiBenedetto - No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

21 Ross Chastain - No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

22 Erik Jones - No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet

23 Ryan Preece - No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

24 Chase Briscoe - No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

25 Daniel Suarez - No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

26 Justin Haley - No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

27 Cole Custer - No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Chevrolet

28 Ryan Newman - No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford

29 Tyler Reddick - No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

30 Corey LaJoie - No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

31 BJ McLeod - No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford

32 Anthony Alfredo - No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

33 Cody Ware - No. 51 Petty Ware Racing Chevrolet

34 James Davison - No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

35 Quin Houff - No. 00 StarCom Racing Chevrolet

36 Joey Gase - No. 53 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

37 Josh Bilicki - No. 52 Rick Ware Racing Ford

38 Timmy Hill - No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford

39 Austin Cindric - No. 33 Team Penske Ford