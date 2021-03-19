NASCAR fantasy picks and lineup: Predictions for FanDuel, DraftKings — Atlanta

NASCAR fantasy players were able to take some gambles in the first five weeks of the season, rolling the dice on drivers who might produce an upset or deliver a surprising run.
But things have normalized over the past two weeks, with the top NASCAR drivers rising to the top of the points standings, and the NASCAR fantasy standings. Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski lead the way, and they are also among the most owned drivers among fantasy players, along with Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott and Joey Logano. Fantasy players have also shown a lot of love for Kyle Larson, who is owned by 40 percent of players at NASCAR.com and has already delivered, with a victory at Las Vegas.
Also Read: Breaking down the NASCAR Cup race at Atlanta
The NASCAR driver on the move is Martin Truex Jr., who won last week at Phoenix and climbed to fourth in the NASCAR fantasy standings. He is owned by only 34 percent of fantasy players, however. That is sure to change this week at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where Truex is ranked second in driver rating over the past three seasons.
Joining Truex among the favorites at Atlanta are Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski, who have split the last four NASCAR Cup races at Atlanta between themselves. Harvick has three wins at Atlanta, including last year, while Keselowski and Kyle Busch have two wins each at the 1.5-mile track. Harvick, Kyle Busch and Truex finished 1-2-3 at Atlanta last year.
Looking for a sleeper pick at Atlanta? Don't forget about Kurt Busch, who has three NASCAR wins at the 60-year-old track and finished sixth in the 2020 running of the event. Ryan Blaney is also worth a gamble after finishing fourth there last year.
Also Read: NASCAR betting odds at Atlanta
NASCAR fantasy standings at NASCAR.com
Weekly standings for NASCAR fantasy players at NASCAR.com.
DRIVER | %OWNED | FANTASY PTS
- Denny Hamlin | 47 | 236
- Brad Keselowski | 55 | 197
- Joey Logano | 42 | 185
- Martin Truex Jr. | 34 | 180
- Kyle Larson | 40 | 175
- Chase Elliott | 51 | 173
- Kevin Harvick | 53 | 168
- Christopher Bell | 20 | 158
- William Byron | 20 | 152
- Kurt Busch | 17 | 142
Top NASCAR fantasy drivers at Atlanta
NASCAR fantasy stats at Atlanta Motor Speedway
AVG FIN | AVG POS | LAPS LED | DRIVER RATING
(Stats from 2019-present)
- Kevin Harvick 2.0 | 3.4 | 377 | 135.1
- Martin Truex Jr. 3.3 | 4.6 | 70 | 120.2
- Brad Keselowski 4.0 | 7.4 | 76 | 110.3
- Kyle Busch 5.0 | 6.4 | 16 | 107.4
- Kurt Busch 5.7 | 8.3 | 54 | 105.6
- Kyle Larson 10.5 | 6.9 | 142 | 105.1
- Denny Hamlin 6.7 | 7.3 | 26 | 99.7
- Ryan Blaney 12.7 | 10.1 | 43 | 93.3
- Joey Logano 13.0 | 9.8 | 33 | 91.2
- Chase Elliott 12.3 | 11.4 | 26 | 85.1
NASCAR fantasy prices, optimal lineups for DraftKings, FanDuel
NASCAR fantasy prices at DraftKings and Fan Duel.
DRIVER | DRAFTKINGS | FANDUEL
- Kevin Harvick | $11,000 | $14,000
- Kyle Busch | $10,700 | $10,700
- Martin Truex Jr. | $9,600 | $13,500
- Kurt Busch | $8,300 | $9,000
- Ryan Blaney | $9,200 | $10,500
- Kyle Larson | $10,400 | $12,500
- Brad Keselowski | $10,200 | $13,00
- Chase Elliott | $9,800 | $12,000
- Austin Cindric | $8,600 | $6,200
- Cole Custer | $7,600 | $7,000
- Joey Logano | $9,400 | $11,300
- Alex Bowman | $8,800 | $8,500
- Erik Jones | $7,000 | $6,500
- Ryan Newman | $7,100 | $6,000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. | $6,500 |
- Aric Almirola | $8,000 | $8,000
- Austin Dillon | $7,300 | $8,000
- Tyler Reddick | $8,400 | $7,500
- Denny Hamlin | $9,900 | $11,700
- Christopher Bell | $7,800 | $9,500
Also Read: Joey Logano believes victory is near
Atlanta Starting Lineup
1 Denny Hamlin - No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2 Martin Truex Jr. - No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3 Joey Logano - No. 22 Team Penske Ford
4 Brad Keselowski - No. 2 Team Penske Ford
5 Chase Elliott - No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6 Kyle Larson - No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
7 Kevin Harvick - No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
8 Christopher Bell - No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
9 William Byron - No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Ryan Blaney - No. 12 Team Penske Ford
11 Kurt Busch - No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet
12 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
13 Austin Dillon - No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
14 Alex Bowman - No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
15 Bubba Wallace - No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
16 Aric Almirola - No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
17 Chris Buescher - No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford
18 Michael McDowell - No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
19 Kyle Busch - No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20 Matt DiBenedetto - No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
21 Ross Chastain - No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet
22 Erik Jones - No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet
23 Ryan Preece - No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
24 Chase Briscoe - No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
25 Daniel Suarez - No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
26 Justin Haley - No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
27 Cole Custer - No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Chevrolet
28 Ryan Newman - No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford
29 Tyler Reddick - No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
30 Corey LaJoie - No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
31 BJ McLeod - No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford
32 Anthony Alfredo - No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
33 Cody Ware - No. 51 Petty Ware Racing Chevrolet
34 James Davison - No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
35 Quin Houff - No. 00 StarCom Racing Chevrolet
36 Joey Gase - No. 53 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
37 Josh Bilicki - No. 52 Rick Ware Racing Ford
38 Timmy Hill - No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford
39 Austin Cindric - No. 33 Team Penske Ford