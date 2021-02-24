NASCAR at Homestead: TV schedule, start times, entry list

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway this week after running two of its most challenging races to open the season.

NASCAR opened the 2021 season with back-to-back races at Daytona International Speedway — the traditional Daytona 500 on the big-track oval, and the second race of the season on the Daytona Road Course. After two grueling, crashfest races, it now heads to a more traditional track — the 1.5-mile oval at Homestead.

While the first two NASCAR races both produced upsets — Michael McDowell in the crash-marred Daytona 500 and Christopher Bell on the Road Course — things should normalize a bit at Homestead, one of 10 races on 1.5-mile oval and one of 16 on unrestricted speedways of a mile or longer.

When is the NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead?

The Dixie Vodka 400 is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. EST on Sunday, Feb. 28. It is the third NASCAR Cup Series race of the season.

When is NASCAR qualifying at Homestead?

For the second straight week, there will be no practice or qualifying for the Cup or Xfinity Series races at Homestead. The starting lineups will be set based on:

Each driver's finishing position from the previous race

Car owner's finishing position from previous race

Team owner points

Fastest lap from previous race

When is the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Homestead?

The Contender Boats 250 is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. EST on Saturday, Feb. 27. It will be the third Xfinity Series race of the season.

TV schedule for NASCAR races at Homestead

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead is on Fox at 3:30 p.m. EST on Sunday, Feb. 28.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Homestead will be on FS1 at 4:30 p.m. EST on Saturday, Feb. 27.

Who are the NASCAR favorites at Homestead?

Denny Hamlin leads all active drivers with three career victories at Homestead, including the 2020 race. He is tied with Tony Stewart and Greg Biffle for the most wins at the track. Teammate Kyle Busch is second among active drivers with two career wins as Joe Gibbs Racing has won three of the last four races on the 1.5-mile oval.

Other active drivers who have won at Homestead include Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick and Kurt Busch.

Chase Briscoe won last year's Xfinity Series race at Homestead, but he has graduated to the Cup Series, as has 2017 and 2018 Homestead winner Tyler Reddick. Harrison Burton, who also drives for Joe Gibbs Racing, won the 2019 race at Homestead and will be the favorite to challenge defending series champion Austin Cindric.

NASCAR Cup Series entry list at Homestead

00 Quin Houff StarCom Racing Chevrolet

1 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

2 Brad Keselowski Penske Racing Ford

3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

4 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing Ford

7 Corey Lajoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

10 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

12 Ryan Blaney Penske Racing Ford

14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

15 James Davison Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

17 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing Ford

18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

21 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing Ford

22 Joey Logano Penske Racing Ford

23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota

24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford

37 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

38 Anthony Alfredo Front Row Motorsports Ford

41 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

42 Ross Chastain Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

43 Erik Jones Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet

47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

51 Cody Ware Petty Ware Racing Chevrolet

52 Josh Bilicki Rick Ware Racing Ford

53 Garrett Smithley Rick Ware Racing Ford

66 Timmy Hill MBM Motorsports Ford

77 Justin Haley Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

78 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Ford

99 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet