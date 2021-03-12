NASCAR fantasy picks and lineup: Predictions for FanDuel, DraftKings — Phoenix 

NASCAR fantasy players who picked Kyle Larson last week scored big when Larson won his first race for Hendrick Motorsports.
Larson's victory vaulted him from ninth to third in the NASCAR fantasy standings at NASCAR.com. He's a solid NASCAR fantasy pick this weekend at Phoenix as well with three top-five finishes in his last four races there.
Though he will be pricey, Kevin Harvick is the driver to have in your NASCAR fantasy lineup at Phoenix. He has nine career victories there and 15 straight top-10 finishes, including 12 top-fives. Chase Elliott will also be a hot NASCAR fantasy pick after his win there last November.
While Harvick and Elliott will be hot picks, the key for NASCAR fantasy players will be finding cheaper options for the back end of your lineup. DraftKings and FanDuel both like drivers like Aric Almirola, Alex Bowman, Cole Custer and Tyler Reddick. Another great NASCAR fantasy pick is veteran Ryan Newman, who has two wins at Phoenix.
NASCAR fantasy standings at NASCAR.com
DRIVER | %OWNED | FANTASY PTS
- Denny Hamlin | 37 | 187
- Brad Keselowski | 47 | 149
- Kyle Larson | 43 | 143
- Chase Elliott | 37 | 133
- Martin Truex Jr. | 48 | 131
- Joey Logano | 46 | 131
- Christopher Bell | 10 | 129
- Kevin Harvick | 41 | 128
- Michael McDowell | 7 | 124
- Kurt Busch | 29 | 120
Top NASCAR fantasy drivers at Phoenix
NASCAR fantasy stats at Phoenix Raceway
AVG FIN | AVG POS | LAPS LED | DRIVER RATING
(Stats from 2019-present)
- Kyle Busch 4.3 | 5.4 | 246 | 121.3
- Joey Logano 5.8 | 5.4 | 278 | 115.4
- Denny Hamlin 7.5 | 9.0 | 149 | 109.3
- Kevin Harvick 6.5 | 5.8 | 67 | 108.1
- Chase Elliott 12.5 | 9.1 | 246 | 108
- Martin Truex Jr. 8.3 | 8.5 | 11 | 99.5
- Ryan Blaney 12.3 | 11.9 | 95 | 98.5
- Brad Keselowski 10.5 | 10.8 | 101 | 98.3
- Kyle Larson 4.7 | 9.5 | 2 | 96.1
- Kurt Busch 9.01 | 11.1 | 8 | 88.4
NASCAR fantasy prices, optimal lineups for DraftKings, FanDuel
DRIVER | DRAFTKINGS | FANDUEL
- Kevin Harvick | $11,900 | $14,000
- Kyle Busch | $10,800 | $11,700
- Chase Elliott | $11,500 | $13,500
- Joey Logano | $11,100 | $12,000
- Aric Almirola | $9,000 | $8,000
- Denny Hamlin | $9,900 | $13,000
- Brad Keselowski | $10,400 | $12,500
- Martin Truex Jr. | $10,100 | $10,700
- Kyle Larson | $9,600 | $11,300
- Alex Bowman | $8,700 | $9,000
- Cole Custer | $6,700 | $7,300
- Ryan Blaney | $9,300 | $10,500
- Matt DiBenedetto | $8,500 | $7,700
- Kurt Busch | $7,700 | $9,500
- Tyler Reddick | $7,900 | $7,500
- Chase Briscoe | $7,500 | $6,200
- Bubba Wallace | $7,200 | $6,500
- William Byron | $8,300 | $10,000
- Austin Dillon | $7,400 | $7,000
- Ryan Newman | $6,600 | $5,500
Phoenix Starting Lineup
1 Brad Keselowski - No. 2 Team Penkse Ford
2 Kyle Larson - No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3 Denny Hamlin - No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4 Christopher Bell - No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5 Martin Truex Jr. - No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6 Chase Elliott - No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
7 Kyle Busch - No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8 Ryan Blaney - No. 12 Team Penske Ford
9 Joey Logano - No. 22 Team Penske Ford
10 William Byron - No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
11 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
12 Kurt Busch - No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet
13 Austin Dillon - No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
14 Erik Jones - No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet
15 Ryan Preece - No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
16 Michael McDowell - No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
17 Chris Buescher - No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford
18 Kevin Harvick - No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
19 Ryan Newman - No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford
20 Matt DiBenedetto - No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
21 Alex Bowman - No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
22 Ross Chastain - No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet
23 Tyler Reddick - No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
24 Cole Custer - No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Chevrolet
25 Bubba Wallace - No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
26 Chase Briscoe - No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
27 Daniel Suarez - No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
28 Anthony Alfredo - No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
29 Justin Haley - No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
30 BJ McLeod - No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford
31 Cody Ware - No. 51 Petty Ware Racing Chevrolet
32 Aric Almirola - No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
33 Corey LaJoie - No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
34 JJ Yeley - No. 53 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
35 Quin Houff - No. 00 StarCom Racing Chevrolet
36 Josh Bilicki - No. 52 Rick Ware Racing Ford
37 Timmy Hill - No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford
38 James Davison - No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet