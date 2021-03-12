Create
NASCAR fantasy picks and lineup: Predictions for FanDuel, DraftKings — Phoenix 

Kevin Harvick leads the field at the NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix last March. Photo/Getty
Kevin Harvick leads the field at the NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix last March. Photo/Getty
Jeff Owens
ANALYST
Modified 25 min ago
Feature
NASCAR fantasy players who picked Kyle Larson last week scored big when Larson won his first race for Hendrick Motorsports.

Larson's victory vaulted him from ninth to third in the NASCAR fantasy standings at NASCAR.com. He's a solid NASCAR fantasy pick this weekend at Phoenix as well with three top-five finishes in his last four races there.

Also Read: NASCAR betting odds at Phoenix

Though he will be pricey, Kevin Harvick is the driver to have in your NASCAR fantasy lineup at Phoenix. He has nine career victories there and 15 straight top-10 finishes, including 12 top-fives. Chase Elliott will also be a hot NASCAR fantasy pick after his win there last November.

Also Read: NASCAR TV schedule at Phoenix

While Harvick and Elliott will be hot picks, the key for NASCAR fantasy players will be finding cheaper options for the back end of your lineup. DraftKings and FanDuel both like drivers like Aric Almirola, Alex Bowman, Cole Custer and Tyler Reddick. Another great NASCAR fantasy pick is veteran Ryan Newman, who has two wins at Phoenix.

NASCAR fantasy standings at NASCAR.com

Weekly standings for NASCAR fantasy players at NASCAR.com.

DRIVER | %OWNED | FANTASY PTS

  1. Denny Hamlin | 37 | 187
  2. Brad Keselowski | 47 | 149
  3. Kyle Larson | 43 | 143
  4. Chase Elliott | 37 | 133
  5. Martin Truex Jr. | 48 | 131
  6. Joey Logano | 46 | 131
  7. Christopher Bell | 10 | 129
  8. Kevin Harvick | 41 | 128
  9. Michael McDowell | 7 | 124
  10. Kurt Busch | 29 | 120

Top NASCAR fantasy drivers at Phoenix

NASCAR fantasy stats at Phoenix Raceway

AVG FIN | AVG POS | LAPS LED | DRIVER RATING

(Stats from 2019-present)

  1. Kyle Busch 4.3 | 5.4 | 246 | 121.3
  2. Joey Logano 5.8 | 5.4 | 278 | 115.4
  3. Denny Hamlin 7.5 | 9.0 | 149 | 109.3
  4. Kevin Harvick 6.5 | 5.8 | 67 | 108.1
  5. Chase Elliott 12.5 | 9.1 | 246 | 108
  6. Martin Truex Jr. 8.3 | 8.5 | 11 | 99.5
  7. Ryan Blaney 12.3 | 11.9 | 95 | 98.5
  8. Brad Keselowski 10.5 | 10.8 | 101 | 98.3
  9. Kyle Larson 4.7 | 9.5 | 2 | 96.1
  10. Kurt Busch 9.01 | 11.1 | 8 | 88.4

NASCAR fantasy prices, optimal lineups for DraftKings, FanDuel

NASCAR fantasy prices at DraftKings and Fan Duel.

DRIVER | DRAFTKINGS | FANDUEL

  1. Kevin Harvick | $11,900 | $14,000
  2. Kyle Busch | $10,800 | $11,700
  3. Chase Elliott | $11,500 | $13,500
  4. Joey Logano | $11,100 | $12,000
  5. Aric Almirola | $9,000 | $8,000
  6. Denny Hamlin | $9,900 | $13,000
  7. Brad Keselowski | $10,400 | $12,500
  8. Martin Truex Jr. | $10,100 | $10,700
  9. Kyle Larson | $9,600 | $11,300
  10. Alex Bowman | $8,700 | $9,000
  11. Cole Custer | $6,700 | $7,300
  12. Ryan Blaney | $9,300 | $10,500
  13. Matt DiBenedetto | $8,500 | $7,700
  14. Kurt Busch | $7,700 | $9,500
  15. Tyler Reddick | $7,900 | $7,500
  16. Chase Briscoe | $7,500 | $6,200
  17. Bubba Wallace | $7,200 | $6,500
  18. William Byron | $8,300 | $10,000
  19. Austin Dillon | $7,400 | $7,000
  20. Ryan Newman | $6,600 | $5,500

Phoenix Starting Lineup

1 Brad Keselowski - No. 2 Team Penkse Ford

2 Kyle Larson - No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

3 Denny Hamlin - No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4 Christopher Bell - No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5 Martin Truex Jr. - No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6 Chase Elliott - No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

7 Kyle Busch - No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

8 Ryan Blaney - No. 12 Team Penske Ford

9 Joey Logano - No. 22 Team Penske Ford

10 William Byron - No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

11 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

12 Kurt Busch - No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

13 Austin Dillon - No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

14 Erik Jones - No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet

15 Ryan Preece - No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

16 Michael McDowell - No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

17 Chris Buescher - No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford

18 Kevin Harvick - No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

19 Ryan Newman - No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford

20 Matt DiBenedetto - No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

21 Alex Bowman - No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

22 Ross Chastain - No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

23 Tyler Reddick - No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

24 Cole Custer - No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Chevrolet

25 Bubba Wallace - No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

26 Chase Briscoe - No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

27 Daniel Suarez - No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

28 Anthony Alfredo - No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

29 Justin Haley - No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

30 BJ McLeod - No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford

31 Cody Ware - No. 51 Petty Ware Racing Chevrolet

32 Aric Almirola - No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

33 Corey LaJoie - No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

34 JJ Yeley - No. 53 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

35 Quin Houff - No. 00 StarCom Racing Chevrolet

36 Josh Bilicki - No. 52 Rick Ware Racing Ford

37 Timmy Hill - No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford

38 James Davison - No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

Published 12 Mar 2021, 07:30 IST
Stewart Haas Racing Hendrick Motorsports Chase Elliott Kevin Harvick
