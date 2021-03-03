NASCAR at Las Vegas: TV schedule, start times, entry list

NASCAR will run its second straight race on a 1.5-mile track this weekend as all three national series head to Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Last week's NASCAR races at 1.5-mile Homestead-Miami Speedway featured two more upsets to start the 2021 season as Myat Snider scored his first major NASCAR win in the Xfinity Series race and William Byron won the Cup Series race.

After Michael McDowell and Christopher Bell won the first two races of the season at Daytona, Byron produced a third straight upset at Homestead, while second-year driver Tyler Reddick finished second.

Will the fourth NASCAR race of the season at popular Las Vegas Motor Speedway produce yet another upset and surprising finish?

When is the NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas?

The Pennzoil 400 is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. EST Sunday March 7. The race will be 267 laps and 400 miles around the 1.5-mile oval.

The race will be the first of two NASCAR events at Las Vegas this season. Las Vegas will also host the fourth race of the NASCAR playoffs on Sept. 26.

Also Read: How William Byron won at Homestead

When is NASCAR qualifying at Las Vegas?

For the second straight week, there will be no practice and qualifying for any of the three national series. NASCAR had qualifying for the first two races of the season at Daytona, but will only have qualifying for six more races this season due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Advertisement

When is the Truck Series race at Las Vegas?

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Bucked Up 200 is scheduled for 9 p.m. EST on Friday, March 5. The race will be 134 laps and 201 miles.

When is the Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas?

The NASCAR Xfinity Series ALSCO Uniforms 300 is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. EST on Saturday, March 6. The race will be 200 laps and 300 miles.

TV schedule for NASCAR races at Las Vegas?

The NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 will be on Fox at 3:30 p.m. EST time on Sunday. The Truck Series (9 p.m. EST Friday) and Xfinity Series (4:30 p.m. EST on Saturday) races will both be on FS1.

Also Read: Struggles continue for Bubba Wallace

Who are the NASCAR Cup favorites at Las Vegas?

Odds are important in Las Vegas, and odds are one of the Team Penske teams will be celebrating in victory lane on Sunday.

Brad Keselowski leads all active drives with three wins at the 1.5-mile track, while teammate Joey Logano has won the last two Feb/March races at Las Vegas. Ryan Blaney, the third Penske driver, finished seventh in the September race at Vegas.

Wanna go for a spin? #Pennzoil400 https://t.co/3Ng6t6IbJh — Las Vegas Motor Speedway (@LVMotorSpeedway) March 2, 2021

Also Read: 3 things we learned at Homestead

Don't be surprised, however, if there is another surprise winner this weekend. Kurt Busch won the September 2020 race at Las Vegas, while Matt DiBenedetto finished second in both races there last year. The March race also featuered strong finishes by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (third), Austin Dillon (fourth) and Bubba Wallace (sixth).

NASCAR Cup Series entry list at Las Vegas

00 Quin Houff StarCom Racing Chevrolet

1 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

2 Brad Keselowski Penske Racing Ford

3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

4 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing Ford

7 Corey Lajoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Advertisement

8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

10 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

12 Ryan Blaney Penske Racing Ford

14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

15 Joey Gase Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

17 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing Ford

18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

21 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing Ford

22 Joey Logano Penske Racing Ford

23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota

24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford

37 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

38 Anthony Alfredo Front Row Motorsports Ford

41 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

42 Ross Chastain Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

43 Erik Jones Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet

47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

51 Cody Ware Petty Ware Racing Chevrolet

52 Josh Bilicki Rick Ware Racing Ford

53 Garrett Smithley Rick Ware Racing Ford

66 Timmy Hill MBM Motorsports Ford

77 Justin Haley Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

78 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Ford

99 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet