NASCAR 2022 at Austin: Preview, prediction and betting odds for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas

A general view of cars on track during the NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Mar 23, 2022 09:59 PM IST
The 2022 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix is the sixth NASCAR Cup Series race and will be held on Sunday, March 27 at Circuit of the Americas. It will be the sixth different style of racing fans have seen over the first five races.

The first five Cup races of the 2022 season have seen five different winners - Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, and William Byron.

This is only the second time the Circuit of the Americas will host the NASCAR Cup Series and Chase Elliott will look to win back-to-back titles in the event.

Heading to Austin, last year’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix winner has the top betting odds for Sunday’s race. He is the favorite to win the race at +250 odds, according to vegasinsider.com. The Hendrick motorsports driver has put on consistent shows and stands in first position in the points table.

Meanwhile, Kyle Larson, who had a bit of an up-and-down season last year, has slid in just behind Elliott at +300 for Sunday’s race. They are followed by Martin Truex Jr. (+1000), Kyle Busch (+1000), Chase Briscoe (+1400), A.J. Allmendinger (+1400), Austin Cindric (+1600), and last week’s winner William Byron (+1800).

Several top drivers like Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick and Denny Hamlin had a DNF last weekend that led to a huge drop in the points table. When the green-flag drops on Sunday at 3:30 pm, they will be looking to cover up for those lost points.

Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

Here are the odds for all 39 NASCAR drivers competing at the Circuit of the Americas:

  1. Chase Elliott, +250
  2. Kyle Larson, +300
  3. Martin Truex Jr., +1000
  4. Kyle Busch, +1000
  5. Chase Briscoe, +1400
  6. A.J. Allmendinger, +1400
  7. Austin Cindric, +1600
  8. William Byron, +1800
  9. Ryan Blaney, +1800
  10. Ross Chastain, +1800
  11. Denny Hamlin, +2000
  12. Christopher Bell, +2000
  13. Joey Logano, +2500
  14. Alex Bowman, +3000
  15. Tyler Reddick, +5000
  16. Kurt Busch, +7000
  17. Kevin Harvick, +7000
  18. Chris Buescher, +8000
  19. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +8000
  20. Erik Jones, +8000
  21. Brad Keselowski, +10000
  22. Austin Dillon, +10000
  23. Justin Haley, +10000
  24. Kaz Grala, +10000
  25. Aric Almirola, +20000
  26. Daniel Suarez, +20000
  27. Bubba Wallace, +30000
  28. Michael McDowell, +30000
  29. Harrison Burton, +30000
  30. Cole Custer, +30000
  31. Andy Lally, +50000
  32. Ty Dillon, +50000
  33. Corey Lajoie, +50000
  34. Boris Said, +100000
  35. Todd Gilliland, +100000
  36. Loris Hezemans, +100000
  37. Josh Bilicki, +100000
  38. Joey Hand, +100000
  39. Cody Ware, +100000

