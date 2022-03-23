NASCAR 2022 at Austin: Preview, prediction and betting odds for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas

The 2022 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix is the sixth NASCAR Cup Series race and will be held on Sunday, March 27 at Circuit of the Americas. It will be the sixth different style of racing fans have seen over the first five races.

The first five Cup races of the 2022 season have seen five different winners - Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, and William Byron.

This is only the second time the Circuit of the Americas will host the NASCAR Cup Series and Chase Elliott will look to win back-to-back titles in the event.

Heading to Austin, last year’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix winner has the top betting odds for Sunday’s race. He is the favorite to win the race at +250 odds, according to vegasinsider.com. The Hendrick motorsports driver has put on consistent shows and stands in first position in the points table.

Meanwhile, Kyle Larson, who had a bit of an up-and-down season last year, has slid in just behind Elliott at +300 for Sunday’s race. They are followed by Martin Truex Jr. (+1000), Kyle Busch (+1000), Chase Briscoe (+1400), A.J. Allmendinger (+1400), Austin Cindric (+1600), and last week’s winner William Byron (+1800).

Can’t resist these odds. Looking forward to this race! Updated plays for #NASCAR at COTA:2u Austin Cindric +20002u Ross Chastain +40001u Ryan Blaney +25001u Tyler Reddick +4000Can’t resist these odds. Looking forward to this race! Updated plays for #NASCAR at COTA:2u Austin Cindric +20002u Ross Chastain +40001u Ryan Blaney +25001u Tyler Reddick +4000Can’t resist these odds. Looking forward to this race!

Several top drivers like Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick and Denny Hamlin had a DNF last weekend that led to a huge drop in the points table. When the green-flag drops on Sunday at 3:30 pm, they will be looking to cover up for those lost points.

Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

Here are the odds for all 39 NASCAR drivers competing at the Circuit of the Americas:

Chase Elliott, +250 Kyle Larson, +300 Martin Truex Jr., +1000 Kyle Busch, +1000 Chase Briscoe, +1400 A.J. Allmendinger, +1400 Austin Cindric, +1600 William Byron, +1800 Ryan Blaney, +1800 Ross Chastain, +1800 Denny Hamlin, +2000 Christopher Bell, +2000 Joey Logano, +2500 Alex Bowman, +3000 Tyler Reddick, +5000 Kurt Busch, +7000 Kevin Harvick, +7000 Chris Buescher, +8000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +8000 Erik Jones, +8000 Brad Keselowski, +10000 Austin Dillon, +10000 Justin Haley, +10000 Kaz Grala, +10000 Aric Almirola, +20000 Daniel Suarez, +20000 Bubba Wallace, +30000 Michael McDowell, +30000 Harrison Burton, +30000 Cole Custer, +30000 Andy Lally, +50000 Ty Dillon, +50000 Corey Lajoie, +50000 Boris Said, +100000 Todd Gilliland, +100000 Loris Hezemans, +100000 Josh Bilicki, +100000 Joey Hand, +100000 Cody Ware, +100000

