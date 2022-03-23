NASCAR 2022 at Austin: Preview, prediction and betting odds for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas

The 2022 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix is the sixth NASCAR Cup Series race and will be held on Sunday, March 27 at Circuit of the Americas. It will be the sixth different style of racing fans have seen over the first five races.
The first five Cup races of the 2022 season have seen five different winners - Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, and William Byron.
This is only the second time the Circuit of the Americas will host the NASCAR Cup Series and Chase Elliott will look to win back-to-back titles in the event.
Heading to Austin, last year’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix winner has the top betting odds for Sunday’s race. He is the favorite to win the race at +250 odds, according to vegasinsider.com. The Hendrick motorsports driver has put on consistent shows and stands in first position in the points table.
Meanwhile, Kyle Larson, who had a bit of an up-and-down season last year, has slid in just behind Elliott at +300 for Sunday’s race. They are followed by Martin Truex Jr. (+1000), Kyle Busch (+1000), Chase Briscoe (+1400), A.J. Allmendinger (+1400), Austin Cindric (+1600), and last week’s winner William Byron (+1800).
Several top drivers like Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick and Denny Hamlin had a DNF last weekend that led to a huge drop in the points table. When the green-flag drops on Sunday at 3:30 pm, they will be looking to cover up for those lost points.
Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
Here are the odds for all 39 NASCAR drivers competing at the Circuit of the Americas:
- Chase Elliott, +250
- Kyle Larson, +300
- Martin Truex Jr., +1000
- Kyle Busch, +1000
- Chase Briscoe, +1400
- A.J. Allmendinger, +1400
- Austin Cindric, +1600
- William Byron, +1800
- Ryan Blaney, +1800
- Ross Chastain, +1800
- Denny Hamlin, +2000
- Christopher Bell, +2000
- Joey Logano, +2500
- Alex Bowman, +3000
- Tyler Reddick, +5000
- Kurt Busch, +7000
- Kevin Harvick, +7000
- Chris Buescher, +8000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +8000
- Erik Jones, +8000
- Brad Keselowski, +10000
- Austin Dillon, +10000
- Justin Haley, +10000
- Kaz Grala, +10000
- Aric Almirola, +20000
- Daniel Suarez, +20000
- Bubba Wallace, +30000
- Michael McDowell, +30000
- Harrison Burton, +30000
- Cole Custer, +30000
- Andy Lally, +50000
- Ty Dillon, +50000
- Corey Lajoie, +50000
- Boris Said, +100000
- Todd Gilliland, +100000
- Loris Hezemans, +100000
- Josh Bilicki, +100000
- Joey Hand, +100000
- Cody Ware, +100000