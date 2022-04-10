NASCAR 2022 at Martinsville: What does the points table look like after the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway?

William Byron claimed his second win of the 2022 NASCAR season at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, April 9. Byron emerged victorious after leading 212 laps over a 0.546-mile-long track, earning his fourth career win in 152 starts.
With Saturday's win, Byron gained 54 points and stands in 3rd place in the Cup Series points table. The Hendrick Motorsports driver had a total of 276 points with two wins and four top-5s.
His teammate Chase Elliott started the race from the pole and held the front position for the first 185 laps. In doing so, he managed to win Stage 1 and Stage 2, his first stage wins of the season. Despite winning both stages, he lost the lead to Byron in the final stage and finished 10th. However, he holds the top position in the points table with 288 points.
Martin Truex Jr., the defending champion of the event, failed to recapture his title and had a disappointing finish at 22nd.
Find out where the NASCAR driver stands on the points table after Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400
With the completion of the eighth NASCAR Cup Series race of the season, drivers have been awarded points based on their performances throughout the race.
Here’s the updated list of NASCAR drivers that stand in the latest release Cup Series points table:
- Chase Elliott - 288
- Ryan Blaney - 285
- William Byron- 276
- Joey Logano- 261
- Ross Chastain- 246
- Alex Bowman- 237
- Martin Truex Jr. - 237
- Aric Almirola - 223
- Kevin Harvick- 222
- Kyle Buch- 221
- Chase Briscoe- 220
- Tyler Reddick- 202
- Kyle Larson - 201
- Austin Cindric- 201
- Austin Dillon - 197
- Kurt Busch- 187
- Erik Jones- 181
- Daniel Suarez- 179
- Christopher Bell - 173
- Chris Buescher - 173
- Denny Hamlin - 157
- Bubba Wallace Jr. - 154
- Justin Haley- 135
- Cole Custer- 135
- Ty Dillon- 130
- Michael McDowell- 121
- Todd Gilliland - 112
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 111
- Harrison Burton - 110
- Corey Lajoie- 99
- Brad Keselowski - 92
- Cody Ware- 68
- BJ Mcleod - 60
- David Ragan - 48
- Garrett Smithley - 28
- Greg Biffle - 21
- Jacques Villeneuve - 15
- Boris Said - 11
- Joey Hand - 2