×
Create
Notifications

NASCAR 2022 at Martinsville: What does the points table look like after the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway?

Ryan Blaney, Justin Haley, Kurt Busch, and Bubba Wallace, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Ryan Blaney, Justin Haley, Kurt Busch, and Bubba Wallace, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Apr 10, 2022 06:54 PM IST
News

William Byron claimed his second win of the 2022 NASCAR season at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, April 9. Byron emerged victorious after leading 212 laps over a 0.546-mile-long track, earning his fourth career win in 152 starts.

With Saturday's win, Byron gained 54 points and stands in 3rd place in the Cup Series points table. The Hendrick Motorsports driver had a total of 276 points with two wins and four top-5s.

William Byron adds to the Hendrick Motorsports streak. The organization has won three of the last four races at @MartinsvilleSwy. https://t.co/E7u1GamFA3

His teammate Chase Elliott started the race from the pole and held the front position for the first 185 laps. In doing so, he managed to win Stage 1 and Stage 2, his first stage wins of the season. Despite winning both stages, he lost the lead to Byron in the final stage and finished 10th. However, he holds the top position in the points table with 288 points.

Stage two results are in. https://t.co/SrOSzjnkCa

Martin Truex Jr., the defending champion of the event, failed to recapture his title and had a disappointing finish at 22nd.

Find out where the NASCAR driver stands on the points table after Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400

With the completion of the eighth NASCAR Cup Series race of the season, drivers have been awarded points based on their performances throughout the race.

Here’s the updated list of NASCAR drivers that stand in the latest release Cup Series points table:

Also Read Article Continues below
  1. Chase Elliott - 288
  2. Ryan Blaney - 285
  3. William Byron- 276
  4. Joey Logano- 261
  5. Ross Chastain- 246
  6. Alex Bowman- 237
  7. Martin Truex Jr. - 237
  8. Aric Almirola - 223
  9. Kevin Harvick- 222
  10. Kyle Buch- 221
  11. Chase Briscoe- 220
  12. Tyler Reddick- 202
  13. Kyle Larson - 201
  14. Austin Cindric- 201
  15. Austin Dillon - 197
  16. Kurt Busch- 187
  17. Erik Jones- 181
  18. Daniel Suarez- 179
  19. Christopher Bell - 173
  20. Chris Buescher - 173
  21. Denny Hamlin - 157
  22. Bubba Wallace Jr. - 154
  23. Justin Haley- 135
  24. Cole Custer- 135
  25. Ty Dillon- 130
  26. Michael McDowell- 121
  27. Todd Gilliland - 112
  28. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 111
  29. Harrison Burton - 110
  30. Corey Lajoie- 99
  31. Brad Keselowski - 92
  32. Cody Ware- 68
  33. BJ Mcleod - 60
  34. David Ragan - 48
  35. Garrett Smithley - 28
  36. Greg Biffle - 21
  37. Jacques Villeneuve - 15
  38. Boris Said - 11
  39. Joey Hand - 2

Edited by S Chowdhury
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी