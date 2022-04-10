NASCAR 2022 at Martinsville: What does the points table look like after the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway?

William Byron claimed his second win of the 2022 NASCAR season at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, April 9. Byron emerged victorious after leading 212 laps over a 0.546-mile-long track, earning his fourth career win in 152 starts.

With Saturday's win, Byron gained 54 points and stands in 3rd place in the Cup Series points table. The Hendrick Motorsports driver had a total of 276 points with two wins and four top-5s.

Hendrick Motorsports @TeamHendrick William Byron adds to the Hendrick Motorsports streak. The organization has won three of the last four races at @MartinsvilleSwy William Byron adds to the Hendrick Motorsports streak. The organization has won three of the last four races at @MartinsvilleSwy. https://t.co/E7u1GamFA3

His teammate Chase Elliott started the race from the pole and held the front position for the first 185 laps. In doing so, he managed to win Stage 1 and Stage 2, his first stage wins of the season. Despite winning both stages, he lost the lead to Byron in the final stage and finished 10th. However, he holds the top position in the points table with 288 points.

Martin Truex Jr., the defending champion of the event, failed to recapture his title and had a disappointing finish at 22nd.

Find out where the NASCAR driver stands on the points table after Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400

With the completion of the eighth NASCAR Cup Series race of the season, drivers have been awarded points based on their performances throughout the race.

Here’s the updated list of NASCAR drivers that stand in the latest release Cup Series points table:

Chase Elliott - 288 Ryan Blaney - 285 William Byron- 276 Joey Logano- 261 Ross Chastain- 246 Alex Bowman- 237 Martin Truex Jr. - 237 Aric Almirola - 223 Kevin Harvick- 222 Kyle Buch- 221 Chase Briscoe- 220 Tyler Reddick- 202 Kyle Larson - 201 Austin Cindric- 201 Austin Dillon - 197 Kurt Busch- 187 Erik Jones- 181 Daniel Suarez- 179 Christopher Bell - 173 Chris Buescher - 173 Denny Hamlin - 157 Bubba Wallace Jr. - 154 Justin Haley- 135 Cole Custer- 135 Ty Dillon- 130 Michael McDowell- 121 Todd Gilliland - 112 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 111 Harrison Burton - 110 Corey Lajoie- 99 Brad Keselowski - 92 Cody Ware- 68 BJ Mcleod - 60 David Ragan - 48 Garrett Smithley - 28 Greg Biffle - 21 Jacques Villeneuve - 15 Boris Said - 11 Joey Hand - 2

