NASCAR 2022 at Atlanta: What does the points table look like after the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Speedway?

William Byron, leads the field during the NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
monicahdnjeri
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Mar 21, 2022 09:36 AM IST
NASCAR’s Hendrick Motorsports Racing added another win to their 2022 total. NASCAR wrapped up its fifth event of the 2022 season with their first race in the South at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 20th, 2022.

William Byron emerged victorious after 325 tough laps, earning his first win of the 2022 season. Byron led in the closing laps and maintained the lead all the way to the checkered flag.

On Twitter, Hendrick Motorsports celebrated the win, stating:

"He’s got the on the track, @WilliamByron wins @amsupdates!"
He’s got the 🔥 on the car and left 🔥 on the track, @WilliamByron wins @amsupdates! https://t.co/8TkOkwEB32

The No. 24 driver of the Chevrolet Camaro experienced a tough start to the season, but finally managed to get back on his feet and secure the second Cup Series win of his career.

The No. 14 Ford Mustang driver for Stewart-Haas Racing and Chase Briscoe began the race at the pole but failed to maintain it, finishing in 15th place. Ryan Blaney fought hard to recapture his title after collecting the win in 2021, but he was collected in a late wreck, sending him back to 17th position.

Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson were considered the favorites to win with odds of +1000 each. Despite earning a top position in the odds table, the weekend turned out to be a disappointing one for the reigning champions.

Kyle Larson was eliminated in the late laps of stage two after Denny Hamlin shoved him, sending him to the wall and ending the day for the two drivers.

Last weekend at Phoenix Raceway, Larson experienced another upsetting weekend after his car broke down. Todd Gilliland's No. 38 driver also had a rough day after his car suffered a flat tire and spun. This caused Cody Ware to drive the No. 51 driver into the wall.

The wreck caused the 10th caution of the day as the car headed to the pit. On Twitter FOX: NASCAR updated the crash of Cody Ware, stating that:

"A vicious hit for Cody Ware. He's okay."
A vicious hit for Cody Ware. He's okay. twitter.com/bobpockrass/st… https://t.co/LR1B4X3S2y

Full table of NASCAR drivers' performances at Atlanta Motor Speedway

With the completion of the race, drivers have been awarded points the merited.

Chase Elliott now tops the table with 171 points with 0 wins and 0 poles. Joey Logano added 26 points, dropping from the top position to the second position with 164 points and 0 wins as well as 0 pole.

Kyle Larson, on the other hand, has been experiencing a steep decline over the past two weekends, dropping from the first position to the 12th with 135 points, 1 win and 1 pole. The rest of the table standings are as follows:

Postion

car

no

driver

start

positon

final

status

points

1

24

WILLIAM

BYRON

12

RUNNING

52

2

1

ROSS

CHASTAIN

7

RUNNING

36

3

45

KURT

BUSCH

9

RUNNING

39

4

99

daniel

SUAREZ

13

running

46

5

7

corey

LAJOIE

33

running

32

6

9

chase

ELLIOTT

6

running

40

7

17

chris

BUESCHER

14

running

30

8

19

MARTIN

TRUEX JR.

26

RUNNING

33

9

22

JOEY 

LOGANO

3

RUNNING

28

10

48

ALEX 

BOWMAN

11

RUNNING

31

11

31

JUSTIN

HALEY

22

RUNNING

26

12

6

BRAD

KESELOWSKI

24

RUNNING

31

13

23

BUBBA

WALLACE JR

19

RUNNING

27

15

43

ERIK JONES

23

RUNNING

29

15

14

CHASE

BRISCOE

1

RUNNING

30

16

77

JOSH

BILICKI

36

RUNNING

0

17

12

RYAN 

BLANEY

2

RUNNING

30

18

15

DAVID 

RAGAN

35

RUNNING

19

19

78

BJ 

MCLEOD

34

RUNNING

18

20

44

GREG 

BIFFLE

37

RUNNING

17

21

4

KEVIN

HARVICK

8

RUNNING

16

22

10

ARIC

ALMIROLA

10

RUNNING

22

23

20

CHRISTOPHER

BELL

27

RUNNING

15

24

34

MICHAEL

MCDOWELL

29

RUNNING

13

25

21

HARRISON

BURTON

31

RUNNING

12

26

51

CODY 

WARE

32

ACCIDENT

11

27

38

TODD

GILLILAND

25

DVP

10

28

8

TYLER

REDDICK

5

ACCIDENT

12

29

11

DENNY

HAMLIN

15

ACCIDENT

17

30

5

KYLE 

LARSON

21

ACCIDENT

9

31

47

RICKY

STERNHOUSE JR

28

ACCIDENT

13

32

2

AUSTIN

CINDRIC

16

ACCIDENT

5

33

18

KYLE 

BUSCH

18

ACCIDENT

4

34

41

COLE 

CUSTER

20

ACCIDENT

3

35

3

AUSTIN

DILLON

17

ACCIDENT

2

36

42

TY 

DILLON

18

ACCIDENT

1

37

16

NOAH

GRAGSON

30

ACCIDENT

0

