NASCAR 2022 at Atlanta: What does the points table look like after the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Speedway?

NASCAR’s Hendrick Motorsports Racing added another win to their 2022 total. NASCAR wrapped up its fifth event of the 2022 season with their first race in the South at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 20th, 2022.

William Byron emerged victorious after 325 tough laps, earning his first win of the 2022 season. Byron led in the closing laps and maintained the lead all the way to the checkered flag.

On Twitter, Hendrick Motorsports celebrated the win, stating:

"He’s got the on the track, @WilliamByron wins @amsupdates!"

The No. 24 driver of the Chevrolet Camaro experienced a tough start to the season, but finally managed to get back on his feet and secure the second Cup Series win of his career.

The No. 14 Ford Mustang driver for Stewart-Haas Racing and Chase Briscoe began the race at the pole but failed to maintain it, finishing in 15th place. Ryan Blaney fought hard to recapture his title after collecting the win in 2021, but he was collected in a late wreck, sending him back to 17th position.

Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson were considered the favorites to win with odds of +1000 each. Despite earning a top position in the odds table, the weekend turned out to be a disappointing one for the reigning champions.

Kyle Larson was eliminated in the late laps of stage two after Denny Hamlin shoved him, sending him to the wall and ending the day for the two drivers.

Last weekend at Phoenix Raceway, Larson experienced another upsetting weekend after his car broke down. Todd Gilliland's No. 38 driver also had a rough day after his car suffered a flat tire and spun. This caused Cody Ware to drive the No. 51 driver into the wall.

The wreck caused the 10th caution of the day as the car headed to the pit. On Twitter FOX: NASCAR updated the crash of Cody Ware, stating that:

"A vicious hit for Cody Ware. He's okay."

Full table of NASCAR drivers' performances at Atlanta Motor Speedway

With the completion of the race, drivers have been awarded points the merited.

Chase Elliott now tops the table with 171 points with 0 wins and 0 poles. Joey Logano added 26 points, dropping from the top position to the second position with 164 points and 0 wins as well as 0 pole.

Kyle Larson, on the other hand, has been experiencing a steep decline over the past two weekends, dropping from the first position to the 12th with 135 points, 1 win and 1 pole. The rest of the table standings are as follows:

Postion car no driver start positon final status points 1 24 WILLIAM BYRON 12 RUNNING 52 2 1 ROSS CHASTAIN 7 RUNNING 36 3 45 KURT BUSCH 9 RUNNING 39 4 99 daniel SUAREZ 13 running 46 5 7 corey LAJOIE 33 running 32 6 9 chase ELLIOTT 6 running 40 7 17 chris BUESCHER 14 running 30 8 19 MARTIN TRUEX JR. 26 RUNNING 33 9 22 JOEY LOGANO 3 RUNNING 28 10 48 ALEX BOWMAN 11 RUNNING 31 11 31 JUSTIN HALEY 22 RUNNING 26 12 6 BRAD KESELOWSKI 24 RUNNING 31 13 23 BUBBA WALLACE JR 19 RUNNING 27 15 43 ERIK JONES 23 RUNNING 29 15 14 CHASE BRISCOE 1 RUNNING 30 16 77 JOSH BILICKI 36 RUNNING 0 17 12 RYAN BLANEY 2 RUNNING 30 18 15 DAVID RAGAN 35 RUNNING 19 19 78 BJ MCLEOD 34 RUNNING 18 20 44 GREG BIFFLE 37 RUNNING 17 21 4 KEVIN HARVICK 8 RUNNING 16 22 10 ARIC ALMIROLA 10 RUNNING 22 23 20 CHRISTOPHER BELL 27 RUNNING 15 24 34 MICHAEL MCDOWELL 29 RUNNING 13 25 21 HARRISON BURTON 31 RUNNING 12 26 51 CODY WARE 32 ACCIDENT 11 27 38 TODD GILLILAND 25 DVP 10 28 8 TYLER REDDICK 5 ACCIDENT 12 29 11 DENNY HAMLIN 15 ACCIDENT 17 30 5 KYLE LARSON 21 ACCIDENT 9 31 47 RICKY STERNHOUSE JR 28 ACCIDENT 13 32 2 AUSTIN CINDRIC 16 ACCIDENT 5 33 18 KYLE BUSCH 18 ACCIDENT 4 34 41 COLE CUSTER 20 ACCIDENT 3 35 3 AUSTIN DILLON 17 ACCIDENT 2 36 42 TY DILLON 18 ACCIDENT 1 37 16 NOAH GRAGSON 30 ACCIDENT 0

