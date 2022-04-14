NASCAR 2022 at Bristol: Prize money for Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol Motor Speedway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series' Food City Dirt Race. The Cup Series will race with the Next Gen vehicle on the dirt surface at Bristol Motor Speedway for the first time this Sunday, April 17 at 7 p.m. EST.

The event can be viewed live on FOX, PRN, and Sirius XM Radio.

Drivers work hard to earn a living and the payments featured in the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Trucks Series races are substantial. On Twitter, Bob Pockrass highlighted the Purses of this weekend's race. He wrote:

“Purses for Bristol dirt weekend: Cup: $7,374,089 (includes the amount each charter team gets for running the race as well as the amount charter teams get for past 3-year performance) Trucks: $599,224”

On Friday, April 15, the Cup Series action at Bristol will begin with a first practice from 4:05 p.m. EST to 4:55 p.m. EST, followed by a final practice from 6:35 p.m. EST to 7:25 p.m. EST. Both practices will be broadcast on FS1.

Then, on Saturday, April 16, FS1 will broadcast Busch Light Pole Qualifying from 6 p.m. EST to 7 p.m. EST.

NASCAR on Twitter updated the race timings.

How does Prize money work in NASCAR?

Many people drive fast only for the thrill, but for the fortunate few who make it as NASCAR drivers, driving fast is more than a hobby. Being a driver may appear to be a fantastic way to make money, but at the end of the day, it's still a job.

From NASCAR's inception in 1948 to 2015, the stock car racing series published "The Purse" in the box scores for every race on the calendar.

It stated that drivers will work out contracts with team owners for a wage as well as a percentage of the weekly purse. The purses were determined by the race's size and prominence.

Large tracks have large rewards, while minor tracks have smaller payouts.The worth of the team is determined by factors such as the team's historical relevance and the car's standings over multiple seasons.

Guaranteed revenue from the team's success over the previous three seasons, a points fund with cash payments and a race purse, is paid out based on the driver's finishing position. All of that is a factor in the chartered teams' compensation.

Teams can sell or transfer their charters to another team. If a team finishes in the bottom three of the 36 charter teams for three years in a row, NASCAR can revoke the team's charter.

Edited by Adam Dickson