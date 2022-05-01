NASCAR 2022 at Dover: Full lineup for DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series DuraMAX Drydene 400 will be raised at 3 pm ET on Sunday, May 1, at Dover Motor Speedway. TSN5 and MRN will be covering the event live.

Just like most NASCAR races, the lineup is usually derived from the qualifying race, which in most cases is held one day before the race. If the qualifying race is suspended, as we witnessed in Atlanta, then NASCAR’s rule book sets the lineup.

Well, in this case, single-car qualifying served as the determiner for NASCAR’s DuraMAX Drydene 400 race. This time around, it has recorded another new pole winner for its eleventh race of the season.

Looking at past pole winners, no one has managed to transform them into wins for the past ten successfully concluded events. Judging from the surprises we have witnessed in past races, however, the new pole winner might surprise us by converting the pole into a win.

Chris Buescher, the Roush Fenway driver, won Saturday's qualifying race in his Ford Mustang #17 with the best time of 160.149 mph. Since winning the Daytona Duel #2 in February, the driver has been dormant and has not dominated as he was expected to, gaining entry into the top ten only twice.

Starting in the inner lane of the track, Buescher will be fighting for his first win of the season. The last time he performed better in Dover was in 2020, taking a 14th place finish, and this time he might have driven his Ford #17 to the victory line.

Lineup of NASCAR drivers at Dover Motor Speedway

Joe Gibbs' driver, Denny Hamlin, who is driving a Toyota Camry # 11, will be joining Buescher in the front row, but he will be shooting his shot from the outer line. Kyle Larson, the day's favorite driver, will take the green flag from row 2 on pole 3, one of the best positions to win. The rest of the lineup is as follows:

Start Position Driver Car No. Team 1 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway 2 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 3 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports 4 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports 5 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske 6 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports 7 Ross Chastain 1 TrackHouse Racing 8 Daniel Suarez 99 TrackHouse Racing 9 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing 10 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 11 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing 12 Austin Cindric 2 Team Penske 13 Ryan Preece 15 Rick Ware Racing 14 Justin Haley 31 Kaulig Racing 15 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing 16 Kurt Busch 45 23XI Racing 17 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 18 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 19 AJ Allmendinger 16 Kaulig Racing 20 Brad Keselowski 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing 21 Corey LaJoie 7 Spire Motorsports 22 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske 23 Chase Briscoe 14 Stewart-Haas Racing 24 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing 25 Erik Jones 43 Petty GMS Motorsports 26 Tyler Reddick 8 RIchard Childress Racing 27 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing 28 Cody Ware 51 Rick Ware Racing 29 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports 30 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing 31 Ty Dillon 42 Petty GMS Motorsports 32 BJ McLeod 78 Live Fast Motorsports 33 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports 34 Todd Gilliland 38 Front Row Motorsport 35 Harrison Burton 21 Wood Brothers Racing 36 Josh Bilicki 77 Spire Motorsports

Dover Motor Speedway was founded in 1969 as Dover Downs International Speedway, a unique dual-purpose facility that can host both harness racing and motorsports events. The facility's debut race was a 300-lap event on an asphalt track where Richard's son, Kyle Petty, won the Monster Mile's first concrete race on June 4, 1995, after starting 37th.

Edited by Anurag C