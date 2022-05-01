×
NASCAR 2022 at Dover: Full lineup for DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

Alex Bowman leads the field during the NASCAR Cup Series Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway
monicahdnjeri
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified May 01, 2022 11:23 PM IST
News

The green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series DuraMAX Drydene 400 will be raised at 3 pm ET on Sunday, May 1, at Dover Motor Speedway. TSN5 and MRN will be covering the event live.

Just like most NASCAR races, the lineup is usually derived from the qualifying race, which in most cases is held one day before the race. If the qualifying race is suspended, as we witnessed in Atlanta, then NASCAR’s rule book sets the lineup.

Well, in this case, single-car qualifying served as the determiner for NASCAR’s DuraMAX Drydene 400 race. This time around, it has recorded another new pole winner for its eleventh race of the season.

Lineup and pit road for today at Dover. Green flag 3:11p. FS1. @NASCARONFOX https://t.co/TQmqOZC1SM

Looking at past pole winners, no one has managed to transform them into wins for the past ten successfully concluded events. Judging from the surprises we have witnessed in past races, however, the new pole winner might surprise us by converting the pole into a win.

Chris Buescher, the Roush Fenway driver, won Saturday's qualifying race in his Ford Mustang #17 with the best time of 160.149 mph. Since winning the Daytona Duel #2 in February, the driver has been dormant and has not dominated as he was expected to, gaining entry into the top ten only twice.

Starting in the inner lane of the track, Buescher will be fighting for his first win of the season. The last time he performed better in Dover was in 2020, taking a 14th place finish, and this time he might have driven his Ford #17 to the victory line.

Lineup of NASCAR drivers at Dover Motor Speedway

Joe Gibbs' driver, Denny Hamlin, who is driving a Toyota Camry # 11, will be joining Buescher in the front row, but he will be shooting his shot from the outer line. Kyle Larson, the day's favorite driver, will take the green flag from row 2 on pole 3, one of the best positions to win. The rest of the lineup is as follows:

Start Position

Driver

Car No.

Team

1

Chris Buescher

17

Roush Fenway

2

Denny Hamlin

11

Joe Gibbs Racing

3

Kyle Larson

5

Hendrick Motorsports

4

Chase

Elliott

9

Hendrick Motorsports

5

Ryan Blaney

12

Team Penske

6

Alex Bowman

48

Hendrick Motorsports

7

Ross Chastain

1

TrackHouse Racing

8

Daniel Suarez

99

TrackHouse Racing

9

Bubba Wallace

23

23XI Racing

10

Kyle Busch

18

Joe Gibbs Racing

11

Kevin Harvick

4

Stewart-Haas Racing

12

Austin Cindric

2

Team Penske

13

Ryan Preece

15

Rick Ware Racing

14

Justin Haley

31

Kaulig Racing

15

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

JTG Daugherty Racing

16

Kurt Busch

45

23XI Racing

17

Christopher Bell

20

Joe Gibbs Racing

18

Martin Truex Jr.

19

Joe Gibbs Racing

19

AJ Allmendinger

16

Kaulig Racing

20

Brad Keselowski

6

Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing

21

Corey LaJoie

7

Spire Motorsports

22

Joey Logano

22

Team Penske

23

Chase Briscoe

14

Stewart-Haas Racing

24

Austin Dillon

3

Richard Childress Racing

25

Erik Jones

43

Petty GMS Motorsports

26

Tyler Reddick

8

RIchard Childress Racing

27

Aric Almirola

10

Stewart-Haas Racing

28

Cody Ware

51

Rick Ware Racing

29

Michael McDowell

34

Front Row Motorsports

30

Cole Custer

41

Stewart-Haas Racing

31

Ty Dillon

42

Petty GMS Motorsports

32

BJ McLeod

78

Live Fast Motorsports

33

William Byron

24

Hendrick Motorsports

34

Todd Gilliland

38

Front Row Motorsport

35

Harrison Burton

21

Wood Brothers Racing

36

Josh Bilicki

77

Spire Motorsports

Dover Motor Speedway was founded in 1969 as Dover Downs International Speedway, a unique dual-purpose facility that can host both harness racing and motorsports events. The facility's debut race was a 300-lap event on an asphalt track where Richard's son, Kyle Petty, won the Monster Mile's first concrete race on June 4, 1995, after starting 37th.

Edited by Anurag C

