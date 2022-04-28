NASCAR 2022 at Dover: Preview, prediction and betting odds for DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Super speedway

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series rolls into Delaware this weekend for the 2022 DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne. The event is set to get underway on Sunday 1st May 2022 at exactly 3 p.m. EST on the one-mile concrete oval track, Dover Motor Superspeedway.

Here’s a quick race preview w/ a few track tidbits & a couple drivers to consider at the sportsbook



youtu.be/SfFAQd19d1A Nascar heads to Dover Motor Speedway & the Monster Mile for the #DuraMAXDrydene400 Here's a quick race preview w/ a few track tidbits & a couple drivers to consider at the sportsbook

The track is one of the oldest tracks, launched in July 1966 with Richard Petty winning the first race going by the name of Mason-Dixon 300.

From 1966 to 1971, the track hosted a single cup series race. NASCAR later eliminated most of the races that were not sanctioned, and it began hosting two Cup Series races per year until 2020.

NASCAR has already completed 10 races on different tracks from long-tracks, road courses, and short-tracks to dirt tracks. However, seeing the wild and unexpected finish at Bristol last weekend, we can now say the real race is on.

Hendrick Motorsports has proven time and again that they are the best with the fastest cars. With 10 races behind us, Hendrick Motorsports has already pocketed four wins, with two of its drivers delivering one win each and one delivering two wins.

Prediction and betting odds for NASCAR Cup Series at Dover Motor Superspeedway

Chase Elliott is the only driver for Hendrick Motorsports who has not yet collected a win, but he’s at the top of drivers’ standings.

As we approach the DuraMAX Drydene 400 this weekend, odds makers have not turned a blind eye to this fact as they have placed four Hendrick drivers with the best odds to win the race.

Kyle Larson has bounced back to his usual spot as the favorite to win the race, entering with odds of +450. Speaking from what we have witnessed in the last couple of races, there is no other driver pushing so hard for a win like Kyle Larson.

Excluding the four races where he encountered wrecks and technical issues, Kyle has only recorded one average finish in Martinsville.

Clinching this victory won’t be a mountain for him, considering last year he sealed the year with 10 wins and a championship.

William Byron, one of two drivers who have collected two wins this season, is standing behind Larson with odds of +900 making a tie with his teammate Chase Elliott. Alex Bowman, who is also their teammate, will be defending his 2021 win with odds of +1000.

Last week’s winner Ross Chastain still has a chance to break the record of three wins going with odds of +1200. Other drivers include Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney, each with odds of +1200.

