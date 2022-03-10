NASCAR 2022 at Phoenix: Where to watch Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway? Streaming information and more

NASCAR will be gracing the City of Arizona this weekend for their fourth event of the 2022 season at the Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, March 13th. The green flag is set to drop at 3:30 PM ET where all 36 drivers will be competing for the checkered flag.

The one-mile tri-oval raceway will be the home of three series, including the GQ Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and ARCA Menards Series.

The Ruoff Mortgage 500 has been in the works for quite some time now. Ruoff Mortgage went on Twitter after the 2021 event and stated:

"Want to win a trip to the 2022 Ruoff Mortgage 500 @NASCAR Cup Series race at @phoenixraceway? Enter to win at http://RaceHomeWithRuoff.com"

With only three days until the big race, not every fan will be able to get a ticket. You won't miss a thing because FOX will be one of the channels carrying the event live.

Those who are unable to watch the event on television can watch it live on FOX Live or the FOX Sports App. The Cup Series practice session will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 12th, and will air on FS1.

Following that, at 2:05 p.m., the Cup Series qualifying race will begin, which will air on FS1. Following the Cup Series, the Xfinity Series will take over at 4:30 p.m. for United Rentals 200.

The Sunday Cup Series will line-up for Ruoff Mortgage 500 which will commence at 3:30 PM and will also be aired live on FOX and streamed live on FOX Live and FOX App.

Season tickets for the NASCAR Ruoff Mortgage 500 in 2022 are now on sale

If you buy season tickets, you'll be guaranteed a position in the 2022 Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway. Make sure you get your tickets as soon as possible.

You can purchase your tickets on a variety of sites, and they are also available at a discounted rate for students. Phoenix Raceway took to Twitter to share the wonderful news, writing:

"Tailgate in our free parking areas before heading in for some NASCAR racing with friends! Students can get tickets to the #RuoffMortgage500 at an amazing price! Check it out now"

"Tailgate in our free parking areas before heading in for some NASCAR racing with friends! Students can get tickets to the #RuoffMortgage500 at an amazing price! Check it out now"

